The Port Allegany High School Class of 1973 reunited over the summer for the golden anniversary of their high school graduation. The two-day event began with a gathering at the Port Allegany Moose Family Lodge for the Class of ‘73 followed by the PAHS ‘70s reunion held the next day for those graduating between 1970 and 1979. The ‘70s reunion was held at the Veterans Memorial, Inc. Mistress of Ceremonies was Kimball Nelson. Music was provided by Karizma, Barb Headley and John Meade.
The ‘70s reunion collected money to donate to the Port Allegany Community Park Pool. Donations came from Ty Johnson, Keith McKervey, Jan Rackish, Becky Causer Boorum, Brenda Sawyer Freeman, Ed Watkins in memory of Forrest and Emily Watkins; Denise Cameron, in honor of Carolyn Snyder and in memory of Roland Dann; Wayne Foster, in memory of Roger Barrett; Debbie Wells Anderson, in memory of Jim Anderson; Pam Eastman Fischer, who donated pool passes for families in need in honor of Dolores, Lance, Kevin and Alan Eastman and in memory of Lloyd Eastman; Alan Zlobec, John Thrash and Luann Zlobec Dougherty; Lynne Hamlin, in memory of Cary L. Hamlin, MD; Argery Bitchakas Cooke, in memory of the Bitchakas and Douvlos families; Mike and Cherie Nasto, in memory of Cy Dann; Alicia Cunningham, in honor of the Port Allegany Community Pool for providing a great facility for youth and families; Saralyn Caskey Keck, in memory of Dale Caskey, Class of 1970; Brian and Bret Healy in memory of Robert and Theresa Healy; Janice Borowski Himes in memory of John and Marion Borowski; Debbie Strait Weiss gifted two family pool passes for families in need in honor of Helen Caskey and Helen Strait; Julie Wells James in honor of the James family and Teresa Borowski Taylor, in honor of the Borowski Family.
The events were organized by Pam Fischer, Class of ‘73. Special thanks to Kim Nelson for the decorations and music; to Patty Fabish and the auxiliary caterers at the VMI; to Ricky and Cindy Bosworth and the Port Allegany Moose Lodge; to Patrick Crants Photography; to Alexis Reed and to those who donated to the ‘70s Reunion Fund: Joncine Willis, Ed Watkins, Denise Cameron, Lance Eastman, Christian Howard, Carol Howard, Clair Hawver, Linda Stromberg Elliott, Debbie Anderson Tim Bayline, Lynne Hamlin, Joe Strait, Pam Eastman Fischer, Dale Foster, Argery Cooke, Keith McKervey, Barry Bidwell, Alicia Hill, Robert Knowlton, Marsha Church Walker, Mark Elliott, Karen Hawver, Dale Barney, Neil Foster, Cheryl Ralyea, Debbie Weiss, Branda Freeman Sawyer and Ed Tronetti. The next ‘70s reunion will be held in 2028.