ServSafe is a certification program developed by the Restaurant Association Education Foundation. The course meets certification requirements for individuals who are responsible for the safe handling of food in restaurants, schools, elder care facilities, lodges, bed and breakfasts, community centers, and other food concessions.
This course, taught by Rick Kralj, Penn State educator, is scheduled for Wednesdays, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the EducationCouncil’s Coudersport office. The cost is $185/person. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 14.
To register, call 877-489-1398 or go to extension.psu.edu/food-safety/serv-safe.