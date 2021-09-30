Fall festivities begin in October at the Tri-County Arts Council with a full pallet of creative art classes for everyone. Information and sign up is on the Arts Council website: www.myartscouncil.net/current-classes.html.
“We have a little bit of everything from clay to collage,” Allison Braun, education coordinator, said.
As always, Brushes N Brews pours liters of fun into an afternoon painting class from 5–7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3 in the Four Mile Brewing Co., 202 E. Green St., Olean, N.Y. All supplies are covered in the cost (but not beverages). Samila Sosic will lead students in painting a lakeside landscape. Cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members
Creative Clay: Pumpkins classes will be held from 6–8 p.m., Mondays Oct. 4 and 18 in the Arts Council clay studio, 110 W. State St., Olean. Tara Dedrick will lead the popular fall class in hand building, painting, and glazing holiday pumpkins in two classes. Cost $35 for members and $45 for non-members
Tatting will be taught in four classes from 6–7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 6 through Nov. 3 in the Arts Council by Linda Georgian. Cost is $100 for members and $120 for non-members.
“The Arts Council is excited to have Linda Georgian step back in history with us to teach the vintage lacework of tatting. If you enjoy crochet, knitting, embroidery, or sewing, then there’s an excellent chance that you’ll enjoy tatting,” Braun said.
An introductory workshop to Paper Making will be held from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 in the Arts Council. Susan Doran will teach the basics of hand papermaking, including pulp preparation, sheet forming, couching, pressing, and drying. Cost is $60 for members and $80 for non-members.
Collage, utilizing painting, drawing and printmaking in a work of art, will be taught from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 23 by Theresa Heinz. Students will learn how to blend these art elements and integrate them into a beautiful collage. Cost is $35 for members, and $45 for non-members.
For more information, contact Allison Braun, education coordinator, at artscouncilallison@gmail.com or 716-372-7455 (call only).