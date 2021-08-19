The Potter Leader-Enterprise announces the winners of the Back to School Coloring Contest: Camden McCutcheon, age 5 of Coudersport; Asher Hess, age 9 of Galeton; and Sonyea Sallade, age 12 of Coudersport.
The winners each received a backpack filled with school supplies from Andy Kulp, president and founder of To Fill a Backpack.
To Fill a Backpack, headquartered in Roulette, collects donated school supplies and backpacks and distributes them to students in Potter, McKean, Tioga, Cameron, Lycoming and Bradford counties. In 2020, the program gave out 474 backpacks, which are distributed by requests and referrals.
To request a backpack, visit www.tofillabackpack.org.
Monetary donations can be made at the above website or by sending checks to To Fill A Backpack, Attn: Donations, 81 Burleson Avenue, Roulette, PA 16746.
The Potter Leader-Enterprise thanks all the sponsors of the coloring contest and the To Fill a Backpack program for helping the winning students get ready to go back to school.