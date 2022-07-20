Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Over the past several weeks, the number of donors showing up each day has reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals.
Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to your community – in less than one hour.
We want our donors to enjoy summer which is why we are having a vacation giveaway each week in the month of July. Winners receive the opportunity to pick a vacation to one of four locations: Finger Lakes wine tour, Hershey Park, Poconos hiking trip, and Jamestown National Comedy Center.
Summer months are impacted by a 25% reduction in donations that are provided by local high school and college blood drives. Instead, we need to rely on donors attending community drives throughout our region.
Please consider the following blood drive:
UPMC Cole located at 1001 East Second Street Coudersport, PA 16915 on July 18 from noon to 5 p.m.
Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate blood. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.