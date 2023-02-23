FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Kid’s Only/Parent’s Night Out — Activities, fun and snacks the last Friday of the month from 5:30-8 p.m. at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church) at 1237 Second Ave., Coudersport. FMI: 814-320-3901

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Snow Day Fun Cross Country Skiing — 10 am.-noon at Cherry Springs State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

ClayROCKS — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center at 124 North Main St.,Wellsville, N.Y. Wild clay workshop led by Emily Fedorchak. There is a fee. Register/FMI: www.wellsville-creative-arts-center.com or info@WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com

Beginner Knitting Class — Two-day class 1-3:30 p.m. today and March 8 at the Potter County Artisan Co-op, 227 N. Main Street, Coudersport. There is a fee; supplies not included. Register/FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

Legion Auxiliary Breakfast — Served 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (omelets) at the Post 530 American Legion Post in Shinglehouse. Benefits American Legion.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Clinic — Free. Hosted by state Rep. Martin Causer is 9:30-11 a.m. at the Bradford Senior Center, 60 Campus Drive.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Clinic — Free. Hosted by state Rep. Martin Causer is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Austin Borough Building, 21 Turner St.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Makers Market — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Austin School gymnasium. Proceeds benefit Austin Area School National Art Society. FMI/Vendor Registration: bbrown@austinsd.net

Winter Tree Identification — 10 a.m.-noon at Sinnemahoning State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Winter Adventure Hike — 1-3 p.m. at Lyman Run State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

COMING SOON

Acting 101: Fundamentals of Acting — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7-28 at the Potter County Education Council, Coudersport. There is a fee. Register/FMI: www.pottercountyedcouncil.org or 814-274-4877

Transportation Funding Opportunities Round Table — Wednesday, March 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the North Central Building at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway. Virtual option available. Register/FMI: 814-773-3162 ext. 3012 or blahrman@ncentral.com before 4 p.m. March 3

Writer’s Conference of Northern Appalachia — March 10-11 at Robert Morris University in Moon Township. FMI: www.wcona.com

Charter Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12 at the Pa. Lumber Museum. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

Bingo Fundraiser — (Teacher’s Pet Rescue) at American Legion Post 192, Coudersport, March 12. Doors open at 11am. Everyone welcome.

Keeping Jazz Alive Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts an online class about how festivals, concerts, goodwill tours and live recordings kept jazz artists performing in the rock and roll era from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 4. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com

Maple Weekend — March 18-19 at locations in Potter and Tioga counties. FMI: www.pamaple.com

Winter Historical Series — Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m., Holly Komonczi will present a photo show on “Wood on Glass,” of the glass plate negatives of the itinerant logging camp photographer Thomas C. Clarke at the Knoxville Public Library. Free

Short Fiction Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts online class about moving, travel, and displacement, including three stories for discussion each week. Meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29-May 3. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com

Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon March 18 “Welcoming Growth” and June 10 “Seeds of Kindness” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org

Seed Starting & Garden Design Workshop — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Penn State Extension conference room in Coudersport. Free. FMI/Register: 814-274-8540 x100 or srg22@psu.edu

Building Fun(d) 5K Run and Fun Walk — April 1 from 9-11 a.m. at the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library, 201 E. Maple St. in Port Allegany. Register: forms.gle/fvJx1JgVRMSw1Gga6. Sponsorship opportunities/FMI: 814-642-9210 or swsmith@swsmithlibrary.org

Freeman Run Kids Fishing Derby — Saturday, April 8, by the Potter County Anglers Club will be held behind the Austin Area School. Free. Open to kids 15 and under. Lunch provided for children. Register noon-1 p.m., fish from 1-3 p.m.

Youth Fishing Derby — Saturday, April 29 by the Potter County Anglers and Hemlock Campground at 2084 Wharton Road south of Austin. Registration opens 12:30 p.m., fishing from 1-3 p.m. Prizes awarded 3 p.m. Free. Lunch provided for children. FMI: 814-647-8403 or hemlockcampgrounds@outlook.com

RECURRING EVENTS

Potter County Farmer’s Market — January to May, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. first Saturday of month in Riley Gallery, Coudersport.

Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday now through March 31. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook

MEETINGS

Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

FOOD PANTRIES

Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25

Sunday — 8 p.m. at Tri-County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway

Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church at 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford

Monday — 8 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany

Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Washington Street, St. Mary’s.

Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Allegany Avenue, Coudersport

Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 Fourth St., Emporium.

Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway

Thursday — 8 p.m. at Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane

Thursday — 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, East Corydon Street, Bradford

Friday — 8 p.m. at Tri County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway.

Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at St. Raphael’s, Coleman Center, Eldred

Saturday — 7 p.m. (8 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time) at Galeton Presbyterian Church

Saturday — 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford

Saturday — 8:30 p.m. at Johnsonburg Community Center (2nd floor), 600 Market St., Johnsonburg

Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25

Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.

Tuesday — 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church, Route 6, Smethport.

Tuesday — 7 p.m. at Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church, 1450 E. 2nd St., Coudersport.

Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford

Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA

Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford

Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.

Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville

Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.

Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford

Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette

Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport

Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys

Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton

Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium

Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley

Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois

Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford

Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport

Saturday — 7 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys.

