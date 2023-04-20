SATURDAY, APRIL 22
“I Kid A Rod” 2023 — At the Kinzua Bridge State Park. Program by the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill. Free. Limited to 25 kids, who must be accompanied by an adult. Register: 814-778-5467, extension 106
Jr. NBA Skills Challenge — 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the St. John’s Gym at 921 North Union Street, Olean, N.Y. FMI: 716-372-4433 or info@oleanny.com
MONDAY, APRIL 24
Peer Specialist Certification Training — Today through Friday by Dickinson Center, Inc. & Workforce Solutions of Northcentral PA at The Royal Inn in Ridgway. FMI/Register: TWilliams@dickinsoncenter.org or 814-772-2055 x422
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Basic Sign Language — Tuesdays and Thursdays, today through June 8 from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport office. There is a fee. Register/FMI: www.pottercountyedcouncil.org or 814-274-4877
Best Practices for Farmer & Service Professionals Webinar — Noon provided by PA Farm Link, in collaboration with Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Free. Register: https://pafarmlink.org/register-online
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Youth Fishing Derby — B the Potter County Anglers and Hemlock Campground at 2084 Wharton Road south of Austin. Registration opens 12:30 p.m., fishing from 1-3 p.m. Prizes awarded 3 p.m. Free. Lunch provided for children. FMI: 814-647-8403 or hemlockcampgrounds@outlook.com
Cornhole Tournament — Registration starts at 2 p.m. with play at 3 in the Harrison Valley Community Center. Blind draw with double elimination. Fee to play, proceeds go toward the bicentennial celebration.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Candidates Election Forum — 3 p.m. at the former Tea Room at 9 N. Main St., Coudersport, sponsored by Free PA Potter County Chapter. Free. Refreshments. FMI: 814-435-6548 or 814-558-1975
COMING SOON
Peer Specialist Certification Training — May 1-5 by Dickinson Center, Inc. & Workforce Solutions of Northcentral PA at The Royal Inn in Ridgway. FMI/Register: TWilliams@dickinsoncenter.org or 814-772-2055 x422
Potter Tioga Maple Festival — In Coudersport Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. Details coming soon.
Railroad History Program — 7 p.m. May 8 at the Oswayo Valley High School cafeteria, hosted by the Oswayo Valley Historical Society on the Railroad Post Office. Free, donations appreciated.
EMS Community Forum — 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Smethport Fire Department, 109 S. Nelson St., Smethport, hosted by state Rep. Martin Causer. Free. RSVP requested: www.RepCauser.com, 814-362-4400, 814-274-9769 or 814-837-0880
Hunter’s Safety Course — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Austin Costello Sportsmen’s Club house. Register: www.pgc.pa.org. Lunch provided.
Susquehannock Trail Club — Meets noon Saturday, May 13, at Lyman Run State Park between Galeton and Coudersport. Free. Public welcome.
Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament — Saturday, May 20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek. Tagged trout can be redeemed for prizes. Pre-registration and fee required. FMI: 717-881-9358, 570-724-2888 or www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com
Ridgway-Elk Community Yard Sale — Saturday, May 20. Register for map of sale locations by Monday, May 15 at the Cameron County Chamber. There is a fee to register.
Back Porch Gardening/Container Gardening — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Penn State Extension conference room, 7 Water Street, Coudersport. Learn which plants are best for containers and how to care for them. Free. Register: 814-274-8540 ext. 100
Red Feather Volunteer Recognition & Report to Community — 6 p.m. May 25 at the Bradford Club, the United Way of the Bradford Area will present service awards. Open to public. RSVP by May 12: 814-368-6181 or sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org
Austin Memorial Day Observances — May 27 and 28 at the Austin Dam Memorial Park with the Wolf Pack Band of Indians and the Austin Dam Association. Veterans parade is noon May 27. To participate: 814-331-9363. Live music, documentary producer to speak on dam disaster, fishing derby, camping. FMI: standingwolf357@yahoo.com or 570-550-1744
StrOlean — Friday, June 2 in downtown Olean, N.Y. Brick and mortar stores will be open along with pop-up vendors, family-oriented activities, games, music and food. Sign up to participate: 716-372-4433 or events@oleanny.com. FMI: www.oleanny.com or 716-372-4433
Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon June 10 “Seeds of Kindness” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org
Plant Disease/Garden Pests — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Penn State Extension conference room, 7 Water St., Coudersport. Review common plant diseases and garden pests. Free. Register: 814-274-8540 ext. 100
RECURRING EVENTS
Potter County Farmer’s Market — January to May, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. first Saturday of month in Riley Gallery, Coudersport.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Church of the Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Pl., Bradford & Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway
Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church at 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford; at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany; and Holy Rosary Parish, 210 Bridge St., Johnsonburg
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Washington Street, St. Mary’s; St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Main St., Smethport; and Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. 4th St., Emporium, and Church of the Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Pl., Bradford; and 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway.
Thursday — Noon at First United Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon Street, Bradford; and 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street, Kane
Friday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway, and at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port allegany
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at Coleman Center, 17 1st St., Eldred; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 19 Germania St., Galeton; 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford, and Holy Rosary Parish, 21- Bridge St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport, and Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
