Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.