SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Maple Weekend — Today and Sunday maple producers hold open houses at locations in Potter and Tioga counties. See maple syrup production, purchase products, and other special events. FMI: www.pamaple.com
Winter Historical Series — 1 p.m., Holly Komonczi will present a photo show on “Wood on Glass,” of the glass plate negatives of the itinerant logging camp photographer Thomas C. Clarke at the Knoxville Public Library. Free
Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon “Welcoming Growth” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Maple Weekend — See Maple 18 listing for details.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
Dickinson Center’s Parents as Teachers Superhero Event — 3-6 p.m. at the CEC Building, 4 Erie Ave., St. Marys. Activities, book, snacks and more for Elk County families with kids age 5 and under. FMI/Register: 814-834-2602
COMING SOON
Short Fiction Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts online class about moving, travel, and displacement, including three stories for discussion each week. Meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29-May 3. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com
Seed Starting & Garden Design Workshop — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Penn State Extension conference room in Coudersport. Free. FMI/Register: 814-274-8540 x100 or srg22@psu.edu
Building Fun(d) 5K Run and Fun Walk — April 1 from 9-11 a.m. at the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library, 201 E. Maple St. in Port Allegany. Register: forms.gle/fvJx1JgVRMSw1Gga6. Sponsorship opportunities/FMI: 814-642-9210 or swsmith@swsmithlibrary.org
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and through Zoom at the Potter County Education Council, Coudersport. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Freeman Run Kids Fishing Derby — Saturday, April 8, by the Potter County Anglers Club will be held behind the Austin Area School. Free. Open to kids 15 and under. Lunch provided for children. Register noon-1 p.m., fish from 1-3 p.m.
Youth Fishing Derby — Saturday, April 29 by the Potter County Anglers and Hemlock Campground at 2084 Wharton Road south of Austin. Registration opens 12:30 p.m., fishing from 1-3 p.m. Prizes awarded 3 p.m. Free. Lunch provided for children. FMI: 814-647-8403 or hemlockcampgrounds@outlook.com
Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon June 10 “Seeds of Kindness” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org
RECURRING EVENTS
Potter County Farmer’s Market — January to May, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. first Saturday of month in Riley Gallery, Coudersport.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday now through March 31. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 24 and continuing the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Sunday — 8 p.m. at Tri-County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway
Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church at 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford
Monday — 8 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Washington Street, St. Mary’s.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Allegany Avenue, Coudersport
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 Fourth St., Emporium.
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway
Thursday — 8 p.m. at Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane
Thursday — 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, East Corydon Street, Bradford
Friday — 8 p.m. at Tri County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway.
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at St. Raphael’s, Coleman Center, Eldred
Saturday — 7 p.m. at Galeton Presbyterian Church
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Saturday — 8:30 p.m. at Johnsonburg Community Center (2nd floor), 600 Market St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church, Route 6, Smethport.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church, 1450 E. 2nd St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport
Saturday — 7 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys.
SUBMIT YOUR EVENT
For the newspaper — leader@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 extension 2 or Community Calendar, PO Box 29, 6 West Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915-0029.
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.