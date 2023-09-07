FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Senior Citizens Expos — Hosted by Rep. Martin Causer 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kane Community Center, 46 Fraley St., Kane. Free, lunch provided, informational booths, health screenings, door prizes. FMI: 814-362-4400, RepCauser.com or at Facebook.com/RepCauser
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Beginner/Intermediate Knitting Class — 10 a.m.-noon at the Potter County Artisan Co-Op at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. There is a fee. Bring drinks and snacks. Register/FMI: 814-274-8165
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
Course on Northeast Exotic and Recovering Species — Noon-1:30 p.m. on Zoom. First of four sessions, examines how “come-here” species were introduced, their impact and how some were eliminated from this region. Free. FMI/Register: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
Veterans Services — Veterans can schedule an appointment to speak with an American Legion representative from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 78 Main St., first floor, Bradford. FMI: 814-362-4400
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Fall Bulbs = Spring Flowers Workshop — Hosted by Potter County Master Gardeners 6-8 p.m. at Room 216, 1 North Main St., Gunzburger Building, Coudersport. Review common types of bulbs, when and where to plant, deer resistant bulbs and more. Enter through rear entrance. FMI/Pre-register: 814-274-8540 ext. 103
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and at the Potter County Education Council through Zoom. Registration/FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Employer Resource Connections — Offered by Workforce Solutions from 12:30–2:30 p.m. at River’s Landing, 139 Market St., Clearfield. FMI: 814-245-1835
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Down East Boys — Southern Gospel group performs at 6 p.m. with the Tom Walker Family at God’s Country Global Methodist Church in Austin. Free will offering collected. FMI: www.DownEastBoys.com or TomWalkerFamily.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Forger/Hiker Basket Class — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Potter County Artisan Co-Op at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. There is a fee which varies depending on type of basket made. Bring drinks and snacks. Register: 814-274-8165
Beginner/Intermediate Knitting Class — 10 a.m.-noon at the Potter County Artisan Co-Op at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. There is a fee. Bring drinks and snacks. Register: 814-274-8165
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
Child Passenger Safety Seat Check — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Kane Community Center, 46, North Fraley St., Kane and Port Allegany Fire Department, 64 West Maple St., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-368-9230
Coming soon
Child Passenger Safety Seat Check — Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kane Community Center and Bradford City Fire Department, 25 Chestnut Street, Bradford; and on Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Port Allegany Fire Department. FMI: 814-368-9230
Young Artisan: Squeegee Painting — 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 for students in grades 2-6 at the Potter County Artisan Center at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. There is a fee; materials provided. Register: 814-274-8165
Red Cross Blood Drives — 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Coudersport Consistory, 111 East 2nd St., Coudersport. Schedule appointment/FMI: www.redcrossblood.org
Adult Painting Class — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Potter County Artisan Center Co-Op at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. Paint a fantasy mushroom. There is a fee; materials provided. Register: 814-274-8165
Fall Festival — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Oswayo Valley Memorial Library. Food, vendors, entertainment by circus artists at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Austin Dam Pow-Wow — Sept. 23-24 at the Austin Dam Memorial Park. Native American drumming, dancing, food, arts and crafts. There is an admission fee. FMI: 570-550-1744 or standingwolf357@yahoo.com
Veterans Services — Veterans can schedule an appointment to speak with an American Legion representative Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at 54 Fraley St., Suite 2, Kane, 814-837-0880.
Falling Leaves Festival — Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29 and 30 on the Potter County Courthouse Square in Coudersport from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Benefits Potter County Habitat for Humanity. Vendors wanted: 570-433-2640. FMI: buckandcarol85@yahoo.com
Reecurring events
Music in the Park — 6 p.m. Every Wednesday at the Arboretum, 201 S. West Street, Coudersport. Free.
Potter County Farmer’s Market — Now in the summer schedule, 12:30-4:30 p.m. on the Square across from the Potter County Jail. During inclement weather conditions, view updates of location on our Facebook page.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
meetings
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 1001 Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday at the Port Allegany Community Health Center at 45 Pine St.
Peer Recovery Group — Meets every Wednesday at noon. Provided by the Deerfield Centers for Addictions Treatment, 1003 Pennsylvania Ave. West, Warren. FMI: 814-723-5545
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River St., Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
submit your evet
For the newspaper — leader@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 extension 2 or Community Calendar, PO Box 29, 6 West Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915-0029.
For the online calendar — Use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.