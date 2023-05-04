FRIDAY, MAY 5
Potter Tioga Maple Festival — In Coudersport, there’s music on the Courthouse Square, pet parade, carnival, pancake breakfast, maple product demonstrations and sale, vendors, arts and crafts, art show, quilt display and sale, flea market and town-wide yard sales, antique car show and Maple Sweetheart Parade.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Potter Tioga Maple Festival — See May 5 listing for details.
Vegas Days & Elvis Tribute Artist — Today at Larry’s Sport Center at 1913 Route 6W, Galeton. Scott Allegretto, Elvis tribute artist, will perform at 1:30 p.m. Lunch, games, test drives, more. FMI: 814-435-6548
Woodcock Walk — 7-8 p.m. at Cherry Springs State Park, 4551 Cherry Springs Road, Galeton. Free. FMI: events.dcnr.pa.gov
Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch — 10-10:45 p.m. at Cherry Springs State Park, 4551 Cherry Springs Road, Galeton. Free. FMI: events.dcnr.pa.gov
SUNDAY, MAY 7
Paint ‘N Sip — Two sessions for parents and child/children are 1-3 and 4-6 p.m. at the Austin VFW Post 7810 at 293 Costello Ave. Fee. Pre-registration required: 814-389-3835 or 814-203-7277
MONDAY, MAY 8
Railroad History Program — 7 p.m. at the Oswayo Valley High School cafeteria, hosted by the Oswayo Valley Historical Society on the Railroad Post Office. Free, donations appreciated.
Skin Cancer Screening — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at UPMC Port Allegany Community Health Center, 45 Pine St., Port Allegany. Free; appointments limited. Schedule appointment: 814-274-5540
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
Ribbon Cutting & Open House — 4:30 p.m. at Audiology Services of WNY, 610 Wayne Street, Suite #2, Olean, N.Y. FMI: 716-790-8480 or info@wnyaudiology.com
Veterans Services — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at state Rep. Martin Causer’s office at 78 Main St., first floor, Bradford. Assistance provided by American Legion. Schedule an appointment: 814-362-4400
THURSDAY, MAY 11
EMS Community Forum — 6 p.m. at the Smethport Fire Department, 109 S. Nelson St., Smethport, hosted by state Rep. Martin Causer. Free. RSVP requested: www.RepCauser.com, 814-362-4400, 814-274-9769 or 814-837-0880
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Potter County Outdoor Show — At the Potter County Fairgrounds, 176 Fairgrounds Road, Millport. Live music, food, ax throwing, cornhole tournament, and more. Free. FMI: 814-698-2134
Woodhick Day Education Program — 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, 5660 US 6 West, Ulysses. Demonstrations, hands-on activities, talk with staff. FMI: lumbermuseum.org or 814-435-2652
SATURDAY, MAY 13
“King of the Wing” Chicken Wing Cook-Off — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Centertown Park, Galeton. Wing cooking contest, hot dog eating contest, live music, duck derby, more. FMI: https://www.facebook.com/GaletonAreaChamberOfCommerce or 814-655-6740
Hunter’s Safety Course — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Austin Costello Sportsmen’s Club house. Register: www.pgc.pa.org. Lunch provided.
Susquehannock Trail Club — Meets noon at Lyman Run State Park between Galeton and Coudersport. Free. Public welcome.
Potter County Outdoor Show — See May 12 listing for details
SUNDAY, MAY 14
Potter County Outdoor Show — See May 12 listing for details
COMING SOON
Austin Area Sports Banquet — 6 p.m. May 16 at the Austin school. Cost: $10/person, free/student athletes. Pre-register by May 1; contact Angela Brewer at the school.
Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament — Saturday, May 20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek. Tagged trout can be redeemed for prizes. Pre-registration and fee required. FMI: 717-881-9358, 570-724-2888 or www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com
Ridgway-Elk Community Yard Sale — Saturday, May 20. Register for map of sale locations by Monday, May 15 at the Cameron County Chamber. There is a fee to register.
Back Porch Gardening/Container Gardening — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Penn State Extension conference room, 7 Water Street, Coudersport. Learn which plants are best for containers and how to care for them. Free. Register: 814-274-8540 ext. 100
Red Feather Volunteer Recognition & Report to Community — 6 p.m. May 25 at the Bradford Club, the United Way of the Bradford Area will present service awards. Open to public. RSVP by May 12: 814-368-6181 or sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org
Austin Memorial Day Observances — May 27 and 28 at the Austin Dam Memorial Park with the Wolf Pack Band of Indians and the Austin Dam Association. Veterans parade is noon May 27. To participate: 814-331-9363. Live music, documentary producer to speak on dam disaster, fishing derby, camping. FMI: standingwolf357@yahoo.com or 570-550-1744
Veterans Services — 9 a.m.-noon May 31 at state Rep. Martin Causer’s office at 54 Fraley St., Kane. Assistance provided by American Legion. Schedule an appointment: 814-837-0880
StrOlean — Friday, June 2 in downtown Olean, N.Y. Brick and mortar stores will be open along with pop-up vendors, family-oriented activities, games, music and food. Sign up to participate: 716-372-4433 or events@oleanny.com. FMI: www.oleanny.com or 716-372-4433
Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon June 10 “Seeds of Kindness” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org
Plant Disease/Garden Pests — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Penn State Extension conference room, 7 Water St., Coudersport. Review common plant diseases and garden pests. Free. Register: 814-274-8540 ext. 100
RECURRING EVENTS
Potter County Farmer’s Market — Begins the summer schedule on May 5, 12:30-4:30 p.m. on the Square across from the Potter County Jail. During inclement weather conditions, please view updates of location on our Facebook page.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Washington Street, St. Mary’s; St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Main St., Smethport; and Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. 4th St., Emporium, and Church of the Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Pl., Bradford; and 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway.
Thursday — Noon at First United Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon Street, Bradford; and 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street, Kane
Friday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway, and at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at Coleman Center, 17 1st St., Eldred; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 19 Germania St., Galeton; 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford, and Holy Rosary Parish, 21- Bridge St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport, and Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
SUBMIT YOUR EVENT
For the newspaper — leader@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 extension 2 or Community Calendar, PO Box 29, 6 West Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915-0029.
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.