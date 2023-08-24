THURSDAY, AUG. 24
Austin Dam Show “Rock of Ages” — Aug. 24-26 at the Austin Dam, 5384 State Route 872 North, Austin. Music, concessions, vendors, more.FMI: www.thedamshow.com
Home Food Preservation: Pressure Canning — 5-7:30 p.m. at the Potter County Extension Office, 7 Water St., Coudersport. Fee: $15. Pre-register: https://extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-pressure-canning or 877-345-0691
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Annual Super Weekend — Three-day vendor fair, games and competitions, kids’ activities, concessions, local sales and live music in Emporium. Each year this event gets bigger and bigger and we’re so excited for what 2023 will bring. FMI: www.facebook.com/SuperWeekendCamCo
Austin Dam Show “Rock of Ages” — See Aug. 24 listing for details.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Summer Outdoor Movie Series — Dusk at the Coudersport Arboretum for a special showing of “How to Train Your Dragon.” Free. Popcorn provided. Donations go to Arboretum.
Paint and Assemble Wooden Cow — Workshop on Aug. 26 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Potter County Artisan Center at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. The fee includes all materials. Register/FMI: 814-274-8165
Austin Dam Show “Rock of Ages” — See Aug. 24 listing for details.
Annual Super Weekend — See Sept. 25 listing for details.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Annual Super Weekend — See Sept. 25 listing for details.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
It’s a Wormy Deal — Parasite workshop for sheep and goat producers provided by Penn State Extension from 7-9 p.m. at the Potter County Fairgrounds in Shinglehouse. The fee includes a FAMACHA scoring card, handout materials and refreshments. Register: 877-345-0691 or https://extension.psu.edu/its-a-wormy-deal. FMI: 814-623-4800
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
Veterans Services — Schedule an appointment with a representative from the American Legion between 9 a.m. to noon at 54 Fraley St., Suite 2, Kane: 814-837-0880
Soil Health Day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Knoxville Community Center Gym, 301 E. Main St., Knoxville. Free. RSVP required by Aug. 25: 570-724-1801 or 814-274-8411.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Employer Resource Connections — Offered by Workforce Solutions from 12:30–2:30 p.m. at Gunzberger Building, 1 North Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814 245-1835
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
Fine Art and Craft Market — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on the lawn of the 1887 Building (Rte. 219 in the center of town), Ellicottville, N.Y. Held rain or shine. Free. FMI: www.tricountyartscouncil.org/ellicottville-fine-arts
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
Germania Old Home Day — 8 a.m.-9 p.m. at Germania to benefit Germania Fire Department. Bingo, horseshoe tournament, live music, 5K, pig chase, concessions, raffles and prize giveaway. FMI: 814-435-8101
Fine Art and Craft Market — See Sept. 2 listing for details.
MONDAY, SEPT. 4 LABOR DAY COMING SOON
Employer Resource Connections — Offered by Workforce Solutions from 12:30–2:30 p.m. at: Sept. 7 – DuBois CareerLink®, 602 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois; Sept. 14 – River’s Landing, 139 Market St., Clearfield. FMI: 814 245-1835
Senior Citizens Expos — Hosted by Rep. Martin Causer 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on: Friday, Sept. 8, at the Kane Community Center, 46 Fraley St., Kane; Friday, Oct. 13, at the Roulette Fire Hall, 12 River St., Roulette. Free, lunch provided, informational booths, health screenings, door prizes. FMI: 814-362-4400, RepCauser.com or at Facebook.com/RepCauser
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and at the Potter County Education Council through Zoom. Registration/FMI: call 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Down East Boys — Southern Gospel group performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, with the Tom Walker Family at God’s Country Globa Metho- dist Church in Austin. Free; free will offering collected. FMI: www.DownEastBoys.com or TomWalkerFamily.com
Red Cross Blood Drives — 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Coudersport Consistory, 111 East 2nd St., Coudersport. Schedule appointment/FMI: www.redcrossblood.org
Fall Festival — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Oswayo Valley Memorial Library. Food, vendors, entertainment by circus artist at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Austin Dam Pow-Wow — Sept. 23-24 at the Austin Dam Memorial Park. Native American drumming, dancing, food, arts and crafts. There is an admission fee. FMI: 570-550-1744 or standingwolf357@yahoo.com
Falling Leaves Festival — Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29 and 30 on the Potter County Courthouse Square in Coudersport from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Benefits Potter County Habitat for Humanity. Vendors wanted: 570-433-2640. FMI: buckandcarol85@yahoo.com
Potter County Fair Fall Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Potter County Fairgrounds, 176 Fairgrounds Road, Shinglehouse. Free admission. FMI: www.facebook.com/events/1014969483031624/?ref=newsfeed
RECURRING EVENTS
Music in the Park — 6 p.m. Every Wednesday at the Arboretum, 201 S. West Street, Coudersport. Free.
Potter County Farmer’s Market — Now in the summer schedule, 12:30-4:30 p.m. on the Square across from the Potter County Jail. During inclement weather conditions, view updates of location on our Facebook page.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 1001 Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday at the Port Allegany Community Health Center at 45 Pine St.
Peer Recovery Group — Meets every Wednesday at noon. Provided by the Deerfield Centers for Addictions Treatment, 1003 Pennsylvania Ave. West, Warren. FMI: 814-723-5545
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford; at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany; at Holy Rosary Parish, 210 Bridge St., Johnsonburg.
Tuesday — noon at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway; 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 217 Washington St., St. Mary’s; at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Main St., Smethport; and at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. 4th St., Emporium, and Church of the Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Pl., Bradford; and 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway; and St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany.
Thursday — Noon at First United Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon Street, Bradford; and 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street, Kane
Friday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway, and at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at Coleman Center, 17 1st St., Eldred; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 19 Germania St., Galeton; 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford, and Holy Rosary Parish, 21- Bridge St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport. Also 8 p.m. Zoom meeting for New Hope Al-Anon. Zoom info: 848-9253-9732. FMI: cyndeesmith96@gmail.com, subject line: Al-Anon
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
SUBMIT YOUR EVENT
