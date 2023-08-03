FRIDAY, AUG. 4
Endless Mountain Music Festival — Concerts every day July 21-Aug. 6 in Pennsylvania and New York State. Season passes and individual concert tickets available. Tonight’s concert is 8 p.m. at Cherry Springs State Park. Free. FMI: 570-787-7800 or www.endlessmountain.net
Potter County Fair — July 30-Aug. 5 at the fairgrounds in Millport. Livestock shows and exhibitions, vendors, displays, livestock auction, food concessions, special events, more. FMI: https://pottercountyfair.wixsite.com/index
Senior Citizens Expos — Hosted by Rep. Martin Causer 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Sports and Fitness Gymnasium, Campus Drive, Bradford. Free, lunch provided, informational booths, health screenings, door prizes. FMI: 814-362-4400, RepCauser.com or at Facebook.com/RepCauser
Galeton Rotary Woodsmen Show — Held at Cherry Springs State Park, 4551 Cherry Springs Road, Galeton. FMI: www.woodsmenshow.com
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
Potter County Fair — See Aug. 4 listing for details.
Cornhole Tournament — Starts noon at Lyllye Lanes to support the United Way of the Bradford Area. There is a registration fee. Advance registration requested: 814-368-6181 or sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org
Galeton Rotary Woodsmen Show — See Aug. 4 listing for details.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
Galeton Rotary Woodsmen Show — See Aug. 4 listing for details.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
Veterans Services — Schedule an appointment with a representative from the American Legion between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 78 Main St., first floor, Bradford: 814-362-4400
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
Employer Resource Connections — Offered by Workforce Solutions from 12:30–2:30 p.m. at Red Fern, 421 Old Kersey Road, Kersey. FMI: 814 245-1835
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and at the Potter County Education Council through Zoom. Registration/FMI: call 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
COMING SOON
Teaching About Green Jobs with Project Learning Treet — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, for all educators who work with students ages 12-25 at Seneca Highlands IU, 119 Mechanic St., Smethport. Cost: $20, includes guide and lunch. Register by Aug. 9: https://forms.gle/GreenJobsWorkshop
Employer Resource Connections — Offered by Workforce Solutions from 12:30–2:30 p.m. at: Aug. 17 – Emporium Fire Hall, 419 North Broad St., Emporium; Aug. 24 – McKean County CareerLink, 40 Davis St., Bradford; Aug. 31 – Gunzberger Building, 1 North Main St., Coudersport; Sept. 7 – DuBois CareerLink®, 602 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois; Sept. 14 – River’s Landing, 139 Market St., Clearfield. FMI: 814 245-1835
DW Memorial Dice Run — Headquartered at War Veterans Park, Olean from 5-10 p.m. Aug. 18 and noon-9 p.m. Aug. 19. Benefits the scholarship to benefit area youth in memory of Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston. FMI: 716-372-4433 or info@oleanny.com
Cole Manor Open House — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 101 E. Maple St., Coudersport. Free, refreshments, meet the administrator. FMI: 814-274-7677.
Austin Dam Show “Rock of Ages” — Aug. 24-26 at the Austin Dam, 5384 State Route 872 North, Austin. Music, concessions, vendors, more.
Home Food Preservation: Pressure Canning — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Potter County Extension Office, 7 Water St., Coudersport. Fee: $15. Pre-register: https://extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-pressure-canning or 877-345-0691
Veterans Services — Schedule an appointment with a representative from the American Legion between 9 a.m. to noon at 54 Fraley St., Suite 2, Kane: 814-837-0880
Fine Art and Craft Market — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3 on the lawn of the 1887 Building (Rte. 219 in the center of town), Ellicottville, N.Y. Held rain or shine. Free. FMI: www.tricountyartscouncil.org/ellicottville-fine-arts.
Senior Citizens Expos — Hosted by Rep. Martin Causer 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on: Friday, Sept. 8, at the Kane Community Center, 46 Fraley St., Kane; Friday, Oct. 13, at the Roulette Fire Hall, 12 River St., Roulette. Free, lunch provided, informational booths, health screenings, door prizes. FMI: 814-362-4400, RepCauser.com or at Facebook.com/RepCauser
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and at the Potter County Education Council through Zoom. Registration/FMI: call 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Red Cross Blood Drives — 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Coudersport Consistory, 111 East 2nd St., Coudersport. Schedule appointment/FMI: www.redcrossblood.org
RECURRING EVENTS
Music in the Park — 6 p.m. Every Wednesday at the Arboretum, 201 S. West Street, Coudersport. Free.
Potter County Farmer’s Market — Now in the summer schedule, 12:30-4:30 p.m. on the Square across from the Potter County Jail. During inclement weather conditions, view updates of location on our Facebook page.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Peer Recovery Group — Meets every Wednesday at noon. Provided by the Deerfield Centers for Addictions Treatment, 1003 Pennsylvania Ave. West, Warren. FMI: 814-723-5545
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford; at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany; at Holy Rosary Parish, 210 Bridge St., Johnsonburg.
Tuesday — noon at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway; 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 217 Washington St., St. Mary’s; at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Main St., Smethport; and at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. 4th St., Emporium, and Church of the Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Pl., Bradford; and 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway; and St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany.
Thursday — Noon at First United Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon Street, Bradford; and 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street, Kane
Friday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway, and at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at Coleman Center, 17 1st St., Eldred; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 19 Germania St., Galeton; 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford, and Holy Rosary Parish, 21- Bridge St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport. Also 8 p.m. Zoom meeting for New Hope Al-Anon. Zoom info: 848-9253-9732. FMI: cyndeesmith96@gmail.com, subject line: Al-Anon
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
SUBMIT YOUR EVENT
For the newspaper — leader@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 extension 2 or Community Calendar, PO Box 29, 6 West Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915-0029.
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.