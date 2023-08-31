SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
Fine Art and Craft Market — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on the lawn of the 1887 Building (Rte. 219 in the center of town), Ellicottville, N.Y. Held rain or shine. Free. FMI: www.tricountyartscouncil.org/ellicottville-fine-arts
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
Germania Old Home Day — 8 a.m.-9 p.m. at Germania to benefit Germania Fire Department. Bingo, horseshoe tournament, live music, 5K, pig chase, concessions, raffles and prize giveaway. FMI: 814-435-8101
Fine Art and Craft Market — See Sept. 2 listing for details.
MONDAY, SEPT. 4 LABOR DAY THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
Employer Resource Connections — Offered by Workforce Solutions from 12:30–2:30 p.m. at DuBois CareerLink, 602 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois. FMI: 814 245-1835
Floor Basket Weaving Class — 4 p.m. at the Potter County Artisan Co-Op at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. There is a fee which varies depending on type of basket made. Bring drinks and snacks. Register: 814-274-8165
Veterans Services — Veterans can schedule an appointment to speak with an American Legion representative from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 107 S. Main St., Coudersport: 814-274-9769.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Senior Citizens Expos — Hosted by Rep. Martin Causer 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kane Community Center, 46 Fraley St., Kane. Free, lunch provided, informational booths, health screenings, door prizes. FMI: 814-362-4400, RepCauser.com or at Facebook.com/RepCauser
COMING SOON
Veterans Services — Veterans can schedule an appointment to speak with an American Legion representative Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 78 Main St., first floor, Bradford, 814-362-4400, or Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. at 54 Fraley St., Suite 2, Kane, 814-837-0880.
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and at the Potter County Education Council through Zoom. Registration/FMI: call 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Employer Resource Connections — Offered by Workforce Solutions from 12:30–2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at River’s Landing, 139 Market St., Clearfield. FMI: 814 245-1835
Down East Boys — Southern Gospel group performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, with the Tom Walker Family at God’s Country Global Methodist Church in Austin. Free will offering collected. FMI: www.DownEastBoys.com or TomWalkerFamily.com
Child Passenger Safety Seat Check — Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the: Kane Community Center, 46, North Fraley Street, Kane and Port Allegany Fire Department, 64 West Maple Street, Port Allegany; on Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kane Community Center and Bradford City Fire Department, 25 Chestnut Street, Bradford; and on Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Port Allegany Fire Department. FMI: 814-368-9230
Young Artisan: Squeegee Painting — 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 for students in grades 2-6 at the Potter County Artisan Center at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. There is a fee; materials provided. Register: 814-274-8165
Red Cross Blood Drives — 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Coudersport Consistory, 111 East 2nd St., Coudersport. Schedule appointment/FMI: www.redcrossblood.org
Adult Painting Class — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 of a fantasy mushroom at the Potter County Artisan Co-Op at the Potter County Artisan Center at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. There is a fee; materials provided. Register: 814-274-8165
Fall Festival — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Oswayo Valley Memorial Library. Food, vendors, entertainment by circus artist at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Austin Dam Pow-Wow — Sept. 23-24 at the Austin Dam Memorial Park. Native American drumming, dancing, food, arts and crafts. There is an admission fee. FMI: 570-550-1744 or standingwolf357@yahoo.com
Falling Leaves Festival — Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29 and 30 on the Potter County Courthouse Square in Coudersport from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Benefits Potter County Habitat for Humanity. Vendors wanted: 570-433-2640. FMI: buckandcarol85@yahoo.com
Potter County Fair Fall Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Potter County Fairgrounds, 176 Fairgrounds Road, Shinglehouse. Free admission. FMI: www.facebook.com/events/1014969483031624/?ref=newsfeed
Senior Citizens Expos — Hosted by Rep. Martin Causer 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Roulette Fire Hall, 12 River St., Roulette. Free, lunch provided, informational booths, health screenings, door prizes. FMI: 814-362-4400, RepCauser.com or at Facebook.com/RepCauser
Tailgate Event — 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at Lincoln Park, Olean, N.Y. Ticket price includes wings, beverages, cap and entry into two tournaments. Tickets: shop.oleanny.com or at the Greater Olean Chamber office at 301 North Union Street. FMI:l 716-372-4433 or info@oleanny.com
RECURRING EVENTS
Music in the Park — 6 p.m. Every Wednesday at the Arboretum, 201 S. West Street, Coudersport. Free.
Potter County Farmer’s Market — Now in the summer schedule, 12:30-4:30 p.m. on the Square across from the Potter County Jail. During inclement weather conditions, view updates of location on our Facebook page.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 1001 Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Grief Support Group — Meets 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday at the Port Allegany Community Health Center at 45 Pine St.
Peer Recovery Group — Meets every Wednesday at noon. Provided by the Deerfield Centers for Addictions Treatment, 1003 Pennsylvania Ave. West, Warren. FMI: 814-723-5545
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford; at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany; at Holy Rosary Parish, 210 Bridge St., Johnsonburg.
Tuesday — noon at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway; 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 217 Washington St., St. Mary’s; at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Main St., Smethport; and at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. 4th St., Emporium, and Church of the Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Pl., Bradford; and 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway; and St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany.
Thursday — Noon at First United Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon Street, Bradford; and 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street, Kane
Friday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway, and at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at Coleman Center, 17 1st St., Eldred; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 19 Germania St., Galeton; 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford, and Holy Rosary Parish, 21- Bridge St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport. Also 8 p.m. Zoom meeting for New Hope Al-Anon. Zoom info: 848-9253-9732. FMI: cyndeesmith96@gmail.com, subject line: Al-Anon
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
