SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Handy Tote with Shaker Tape — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 24, make baskets at the Potter County Artisan Center at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. The fee includes all materials. FMI/Register: 814-274-8165 or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
Kightlinger Open 2023 — 10 a.m. start at Coudersport Golf Club. Skins games, mulligans, four-man scramble. Payouts and other prizes. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital. FMI: 814-274-9122 or 814-274-9660
MONDAY, JUNE 26
Video Gamers & Gaming Design Camp — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26-29 at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center Networking Classroom for students entering grades 5–9. There is a fee. Register: www.pottercountyedcouncil.org or 814-545-1333
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Paint-n-Sip class — June 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Potter County Artisan Center at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. The fee includes all materials. Students may bring snacks and beverages. FMI/Register: 814-274-8165 or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
Watercolor Teen Artisan Class — 3-4:30 p.m. on June 29 for students in 7-12 grades at the Potter County Artisan Center at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. The fee includes all materials. FMI/Register: 814-274-8165 or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Weekend in the Wilds — Events begin today with live music 7:30-9 p.m., outdoor film, refreshments and continue with Big Foot Hunt on Saturday. There is a fee for “hunt licenses.” Vendors, concessions, live music, duck derby, fireworks, more. Sunday is smash and dash car race at noon at Smokers Insane Terrain Offroad Park. FmI: 814-486-4314
Red Suspender Weekend — Opens 5 p.m. Friday with vendors, games, live music, food and carnival attractions in Centertown Park, Galeton and culminating Saturday with a fireworks show at dusk. Proceeds support the Goodyear Hose Company & Fireworks Committee.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Bark Peelers’ Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2, at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum on Route 6, Ulysses. Special events, contests, and demonstrations that celebrate “woodhick” skills, food and craft vendors, live music, kid’s corner, more. There is an admission fee.FMI: 814-435-2652
Weekend in the Wilds — Events begin today with live music 7:30-9 p.m., outdoor film, refreshments and continue with Big Foot Hunt on Saturday. There is a fee for “hunt licenses.” Vendors, concessions, live music, duck derby, fireworks, more. Sunday is smash and dash car race at noon at Smokers Insane Terrain Offroad Park. FmI: 814-486-4314
Red Suspender Weekend — See July 1 listing for details. Today: 5K at 8:30, parade at 11 a.m., park opens at noon.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Bark Peelers’ Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2, at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum on Route 6, Ulysses. Special events, contests, and demonstrations that celebrate “woodhick” skills, food and craft vendors, live music, kid’s corner, more. There is an admission fee.FMI: 814-435-2652
Weekend in the Wilds — Events begin today with live music 7:30-9 p.m., outdoor film, refreshments and continue with Big Foot Hunt on Saturday. There is a fee for “hunt licenses.” Vendors, concessions, live music, duck derby, fireworks, more. Sunday is smash and dash car race at noon at Smokers Insane Terrain Offroad Park. FmI: 814-486-4314
COMING SOON
Young Artisans class — 3-4:30 p.m. July 6 from 3-4:30 p.m. for students in grades 2-6 at the Potter County Artisan Center at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. The fee includes all materials. FMI/Register: 814-274-8165 or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com
Roulette Township Domestic Violence Awareness Weekend — July 7 and 8 at the Roulette Fire Hall on River Street. 5K, cornhole tournament, bingo, bag auction, vendors, more.
Susquehannock Trail Club — Meets noon Saturday, July 8 for dish-to-pass lunch followed by business meeting at 1 p.m. at the home of Chad Rugh and April Castano. New members welcome. FMI: billboydsts@gmail.com
Hope in Motion 5K Walk & Run — Sunday, July 18 from 8-10 a.m. Check in from 7-8 a.m. at the courthouse square, Coudersport. There is a registration fee. Reduced cost through July 2: runsignup.com/Race/Info/PA/Coudersport/AWayOutHopeInMotion5kWalkRun or at the A Way Out office at 360 E. Second St. FMI: For more information call 814-274-0368 or visit A Way Out’s Facebook page.
Red Cross Blood Drives — 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20 and Sept. 21, at the Coudersport Consistory, 111 East 2nd St., Coudersport. Schedule appointment/FMI: www.redcrossblood.org
Exploring Careers in Healthcare Camp — Students entering grades 7-9 will spend July 17-21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. exploring health careers. Transportation and lunch provided for the fee. Register: www.pottercountyedcouncil or 814-545-1333
Senior Expo — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, July 31 (rain date Aug. 1) at the Coudersport Arboretum at 201 South West Street. Information booths, door prizes, refreshments. Free. FMI: 814-274-9887 or wcfoust@gmail.com
RECURRING EVENTS
Potter County Farmer’s Market — Now in the summer schedule, 12:30-4:30 p.m. on the Square across from the Potter County Jail. During inclement weather conditions, please view updates of location on our Facebook page.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford; at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany; at Holy Rosary Parish, 210 Bridge St., Johnsonburg.
Tuesday — noon at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway; 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 217 Washington St., St. Mary’s; at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Main St., Smethport; and at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. 4th St., Emporium, and Church of the Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Pl., Bradford; and 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway; and St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany.
Thursday — Noon at First United Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon Street, Bradford; and 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street, Kane
Friday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway, and at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at Coleman Center, 17 1st St., Eldred; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 19 Germania St., Galeton; 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford, and Holy Rosary Parish, 21- Bridge St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport, and Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
SUBMIT YOUR EVENT
For the newspaper — leader@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 extension 2 or Community Calendar, PO Box 29, 6 West Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915-0029.
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.