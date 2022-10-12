FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic — Bowman Health Center, 83 S. Marvin St., Smethport, 8 a.m.–noon. Bring insurance information. FMI: UPMC.com/Flu

Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic — Pediatrics at Port Allegany Community Health Center, 45 Pine St., Port Allegany, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Bring insurance information. FMI: UPMC.com/Flu

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Crooked Cross Gravel Ride — 9 a.m. start for long (67-70 miles) or short (40-43 mile) courses at Crooked Creek Campground, 112 John Deere Lane, Gaines. FMI: 814-433-6100

Chicken Barbecue — Begins serving around 11:30 a.m. at Galeton Firemen’s Pit Barbecue to benefit Galeton Youth Soccer.Cost: $6/half. Preorder: Potter County for Flatlanders on Facebook.

Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds — Documentary on George “Nessmuk” Sears will be screened at 1 p.m. at the PA Lumber Museum, 5660 US Route 6 West, Ulysses. Free with admission. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

MONDAY, OCT. 17

Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic — Primary Care at Port Allegany Community Health Center, 45 Pine St., Port Allegany 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Bring insurance information. FMI: UPMC.com/Flu

Glenn Miller Orchestra — 7 p.m. at the Bromeley Family Theater stage at the Pitt-Bradford campus. Tickets: BCPAC office, 814-362-2522 or bcpac.com

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

Open House — 3:30-6 p.m. at UPMC Outpatient Center, 1001 E. Main St., Suite 320B, Bradford. Tours, free health screenings, raffles.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Terrifying Trail Hayride — 7:30 p.m. at the Austin Dam Memorial Park. Concessions sold.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic — Northern Potter Health Center, 511 Academy St., Ulysses, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Bring insurance information. FMI: UPMC.com/Flu

Walk-in Flu Vaccine Clinic — Primary Care at Port Allegany Community Health Center, 45 Pine St., Port Allegany, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Bring insurance information. FMI: UPMC.com/Flu

Spooky Lantern Tours — 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the PA Lumber Museum, 5660 US Route 6 West, Ulysses. Tour site by lantern light, listen to ghost stories and trick-or-treat. Crafts, refreshments. Admission: $3/adult, $1/youth. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

Terrifying Trail Hayride — See Oct. 21 listing for details.

COMING SOON

Disability Empowerment Awareness Event — 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Potter County CareerLink, 279 US-6, Coudersport. Open to employers, school, agency staff and job seekers to learn more about assistive technology and its role in the workplace, home and classroom.

Senior Lunch & Learn — Noon-1 p.m. at the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library Nov. 17 at Eddie’s On Main in Port Allegany. Open to adults 60 and older with a free light lunch. Programs: Oct. 13 Judy Evens will discuss the history of Port Allegany, Nov. 17, Jennifer Haines with “So You Want to be a Woodhick.” Limited seating. Register: 814-642-9210

Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, Route 6, Gaines. Holiday gift items, decorations, soup and bake sale.

Pumpkin Smashing — Bring jack-o-lanterns or pumpkin decorations 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the former Dolan Hotel, Emporium. Hosted by Smoker Logging, the chamber and Cameron County Recreation Center, large trucks will smash pumpkins which are then used for composting or animal feed. Smores available.

HALLOWEEN CELEBRATIONS

Austin — Trick or treat 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Coudersport — Halloween Parade lines up at 2 p.m., begins at 3 Oct. 29. Trunk or treat 4-6 p.m. at the borough office. Trick or treat is 6-9 p.m.

Haunted House — 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 27, 29, 30 and 31 at Memorial Hall, Emporium. Admission: $5.

Halloween Fun Zone — 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the former Dolan Hotel lot in Emporium. Inflatables, concessions, treats.

Emporium Business — Trick or treat and trunk or treat are 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Emporium or Reid’s Hometown parking lot.

Emporium — Residential trick or treat 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 by porchlight invitation.

Port Allegany — Trick or treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Send in your community’s Halloween celebration to news@tiogapublishing.com.

MEETINGS

Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of WASD Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net

Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Thursday at 151 West Main Street, Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

FOOD PANTRIES

Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Adams Street. Open on the fourth Friday of every month from 10-11 a.m. FMI: 814-544-7315

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25

Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25

