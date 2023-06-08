FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Exploring Elk — 1:30-3:30 p.m. program in the Wildlife Center classroom at Sinnemahoning State Park, Austin. Free.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon “Seeds of Kindness” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org
World Wide Knitting in Public Day — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Centertown Park, Galeton. Demonstrations, fiber artists, vendors. FMI: “Galeton, Pennsylvania World Wide Knitting in Public” on Facebook
Nature Hike — 9-11 a.m. over 2-3 miles on the Lowlands Trail at Sinnemahoning State Park, Austin. Binoculars are encouraged; some loaner binoculars available. Meet at the Wildlife Center. Free.
Eagle Nest Watch — 3:30-5:30 p.m. live through binoculars or high-powered scope at Sinnehamoning State Park, Austin. Binoculars available to borrow. Meet at the gazebo at the Wildlife Viewing Area. Free.
Beautiful Butterflies — 8:30-9:30 p.m. program at the campground amphitheater at Sinnemahoning State Park, Austin. Free.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Pontoon Tours — Of the Stevenson Reservoir at Sinnemahoning State Park, Austin, in search of wildlife. Group size is limited. Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Meet at the lake day use area. Free; donations are requested. Tour times: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Register: events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Good Scout Golf Tournament — At the Bartlett County Club in Olean. Proceeds benefit the Allegheny Highlands Council, BSA. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.; scramble begins 10 a.m. Team awards, lunch, dinner. FMI: 716-665-2697 or nathaniel.thornton@scouting.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
EPA Renovation Repair & Painting Initial Course — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. by the McKean County Redevelopment Authority at 415 W. Main St., Smethport. Register by June 1: bcorbett@mcrha.org or 814-887-5563 ext. 115
Harrison Valley Bicentennial — June 16, 17 and 18 in and around the community building. Chicken barbecue, cornhole tournament, children’s movie, live music, vendors, parade Saturday at 1 p.m., playground dedication, games, contests, fireworks, and more.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
CCC 90th Anniversary Talk — 1 p.m. June 17 at the PA Lumber Museum, 5660 US Route 6 West by museum curator, Josh Fox, then tour temporary exhibit. Free with museum admission.
Harrison Valley Bicentennial — See June 16 listing for details.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Harrison Valley Bicentennial — See June 16 listing for details.
COMING SOON
Plant Disease/Garden Pests — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Penn State Extension conference room, 7 Water St., Coudersport. Review common plant diseases and garden pests. Free. Register: 814-274-8540 ext. 100
Kightlinger Open 2023 — 10 a.m. start Sunday, June 25 at Coudersport Golf Club. Skins games, mulligans, four-man scramble. Payouts and other prizes. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital. FMI: 814-274-9122 or 814-274-9660
Video Gamers & Gaming Design Camp — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26-29 at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center Networking Classroom for students entering grades 5–9. There is a fee. Register: www.pottercountyedcouncil.org or 814-545-1333
Roulette Township Domestic Violence Awareness Weekend — July 7 and 8 at the Roulette Fire Hall on River Street. 5K, cornhole tournament, bingo, bag auction, vendors, more.
Hope in Motion 5K Walk & Run — Sunday, July 18 from 8-10 a.m. Check in from 7-8 a.m. at the courthouse square, Coudersport. There is a registration fee. Reduced cost through July 2: runsignup.com/Race/Info/PA/Coudersport/AWayOutHopeInMotion5kWalkRun or at the A Way Out office at 360 E. Second St. FMI: For more information call 814-274-0368 or visit A Way Out’s Facebook page.
Red Cross Blood Drives — 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20 and Sept. 21, at the Coudersport Consistory, 111 East 2nd St., Coudersport. Schedule appointment/FMI: www.redcrossblood.org
Exploring Careers in Healthcare Camp — Students entering grades 7-9 will spend July17-21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. exploring health careers. Transportation and lunch provided for the fee. Register: www.pottercountyedcouncil or 814-545-1333
Senior Expo — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, July 31 (rain date Aug. 1) at the Coudersport Arboretum at 201 South West Street. Information booths, door prizes, refreshments. Free. FMI: 814-274-9887 or wcfoust@gmail.com
RECURRING EVENTS
Potter County Farmer’s Market — Now in the summer schedule, 12:30-4:30 p.m. on the Square across from the Potter County Jail. During inclement weather conditions, please view updates of location on our Facebook page.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Washington Street, St. Mary’s; St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Main St., Smethport; and Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. 4th St., Emporium, and Church of the Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Pl., Bradford; and 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway.
Thursday — Noon at First United Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon Street, Bradford; and 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street, Kane
Friday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway, and at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at Coleman Center, 17 1st St., Eldred; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 19 Germania St., Galeton; 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford, and Holy Rosary Parish, 21- Bridge St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport, and Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
