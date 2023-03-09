FRIDAY, MARCH 10
Writer’s Conference of Northern Appalachia — March 10-11 at Robert Morris University in Moon Township. FMI: www.wcona.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Fly-tying workshop — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for two-part workshop (March 25 is second date) at the Potter County Artisan Co-op, 227 N.Main St., Coudersport. There is a fee. Register/FMI: 814-274-8165
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Daylight Savings Time Begins — Turn clocks ahead one hour.
Charter Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12 at the Pa. Lumber Museum. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org
Bingo Fundraiser — (Teacher’s Pet Rescue) at American Legion Post 192, Coudersport, March 12. Doors open at 11 a.m. Everyone welcome.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
Keeping Jazz Alive Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts an online class about how festivals, concerts, goodwill tours and live recordings kept jazz artists performing in the rock and roll era from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, today-April 4. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
Potter County Farmers Market Organizational Meeting — 5:30 p.m. in the Riley Gallery next to the Crittenden Hotel on Main Street in Coudersport. FMI: netrabaker@hughes.net or 814-544-7313
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and through Zoom at the Potter County Education Council, Coudersport. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Maple Weekend — Today and Sunday at locations in Potter and Tioga counties. See maple syrup production, purchase products, and other special events at maple producers. FMI: www.pamaple.com
Winter Historical Series — 1 p.m., Holly Komonczi will present a photo show on “Wood on Glass,” of the glass plate negatives of the itinerant logging camp photographer Thomas C. Clarke at the Knoxville Public Library. Free
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Maple Weekend — See Maple 18 listing for details.
COMING SOON
Dickinson Center’s Parents as Teachers Superhero Event — 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at the CEC Building, 4 Erie Ave., St. Marys. Activities, book, snacks and more for Elk County families with kids age 5 and under. FMI/Register: 814-834-2602
Short Fiction Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts online class about moving, travel, and displacement, including three stories for discussion each week. Meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29-May 3. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com
Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon March 18 “Welcoming Growth” and June 10 “Seeds of Kindness” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org
Seed Starting & Garden Design Workshop — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Penn State Extension conference room in Coudersport. Free. FMI/Register: 814-274-8540 x100 or srg22@psu.edu
Building Fun(d) 5K Run and Fun Walk — April 1 from 9-11 a.m. at the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library, 201 E. Maple St. in Port Allegany. Register: forms.gle/fvJx1JgVRMSw1Gga6. Sponsorship opportunities/FMI: 814-642-9210 or swsmith@swsmithlibrary.org
Practical Nursing Program Information Sessions — April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and through Zoom at the Potter County Education Council, Coudersport. FMI: 570-724-7703, northcampus@pct.edu or www.pct.edu/north
Freeman Run Kids Fishing Derby — Saturday, April 8, by the Potter County Anglers Club will be held behind the Austin Area School. Free. Open to kids 15 and under. Lunch provided for children. Register noon-1 p.m., fish from 1-3 p.m.
Youth Fishing Derby — Saturday, April 29 by the Potter County Anglers and Hemlock Campground at 2084 Wharton Road south of Austin. Registration opens 12:30 p.m., fishing from 1-3 p.m. Prizes awarded 3 p.m. Free. Lunch provided for children. FMI: 814-647-8403 or hemlockcampgrounds@outlook.com
RECURRING EVENTS
Potter County Farmer’s Market — January to May, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. first Saturday of month in Riley Gallery, Coudersport.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday now through March 31. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 24 and continuing the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Sunday — 8 p.m. at Tri-County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway
Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church at 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford
Monday — 8 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Washington Street, St. Mary’s.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Allegany Avenue, Coudersport
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 Fourth St., Emporium.
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway
Thursday — 8 p.m. at Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane
Thursday — 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, East Corydon Street, Bradford
Friday — 8 p.m. at Tri County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway.
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at St. Raphael’s, Coleman Center, Eldred
Saturday — 7 p.m. (8 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time) at Galeton Presbyterian Church
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Saturday — 8:30 p.m. at Johnsonburg Community Center (2nd floor), 600 Market St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church, Route 6, Smethport.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church, 1450 E. 2nd St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport
Saturday — 7 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys.
SUBMIT YOUR EVENT
For the newspaper — leader@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 extension 2 or Community Calendar, PO Box 29, 6 West Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915-0029.
For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.