SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Winter in the Lumber Camp — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pa. Lumber Museum, Ulysses. Outdoor activities. Equipment provided to use. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

Wine Tasting Contest — Enter a homemade wine by noon at the Austin Costello Sportsmen’s Club, with tasting to begin at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

Legion Auxiliary Breakfast — French toast and choice of bacon or sausage served 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Post 530 American Legion Post in Shinglehouse. Benefits Oswayo Valley softball team.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

Gale Largey Documentary Series — Shown 7 p.m. tonight at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, Main Street, Wellsboro. Q&A follows. Free. FMI: 570-724-6220

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Auditions for “The Moons of Jupiter” — The Hamilton-Gibson’s Women’s Project will hold auditions at 6:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre Gallery at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: lilacemellin@gmail.com or 570-724-2079

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Winter Women in the Wilds — Feb. 3-5 at Sinnemahoning State Park. Registration required. Winter survival, bird ID, snowshoeing, more. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Auditions for “The Moons of Jupiter” — See Feb. 2 listing. Time today is 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

Winter Adventure Hike — 1-3 p.m. at Lyman Run State Park. Free. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

COMING SOON

Auditions for “The Moons of Jupiter” — The Hamilton-Gibson’s Women’s Project will hold auditions at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in the Warehouse Theatre Gallery at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. FMI: lilacemellin@gmail.com or 570-724-2079

Snowshoeing Basics — 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Sinnemahoning State Park. Registration required. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Valentine’s Prime Rib dinner — Served at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Austin Costello Sportsmen’s Club. There is a fee. Reservations required by contactingDenise Glover or Susan Warriner by Feb. 1.

Legion Auxiliary Breakfast — Served 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 12 (ham and eggs) and Feb. 26 (omelets) at the Post 530 American Legion Post in Shinglehouse. Benefits American Legion.

Snow-Mobility Weekend — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17-19. Snowmobile to the Pa. Lumber Museum. Cross country ski, hike on Saturday only for pancake breakfast 10:30a.m.-1 p.m. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

Great Backyard Bird County Walk — 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 18 at Sinnemahoning State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Snow Day Fun Cross Country Skiing — 10 am.-noon Feb. 25 at Cherry Springs State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Clinic — Free. Hosted by state Rep. Martin Causer on: 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Eldred Senior Center, 169 Main St.; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Ulysses Senior Center, 522 Main St.; noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Smethport Senior Center, 119 W. Main St., Smethport; 10:30-12:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Galeton Senior Center, 111 Germania St.; 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Kane Senior Center, 100 N. Fraley St.: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Mt. Jewett Senior Center, 8 E. Main St.; 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 22 at the Oswayo Valley Senior Center, 128 Lyons St., Shinglehouse; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. Fourth St., call 814-486-3707 for an appointment; noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Port Allegany Senior Center, 216 N. Main St.; 1-3 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Coudersport Senior Center, 165 Route 6 West; 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Bradford Senior Center, 60 Campus Drive; and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 1 at the Austin Borough Building, 21 Turner St.

Winter Tree Identification — 10 a.m.-noon March 4 at Sinnemahoning State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Winter Adventure Hike — 1-3 p.m. March 5 at Lyman Run State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Writer’s Conference of Northern Appalachia — March 10-11 at Robert Morris University in Moon Township. FMI: www.wcona.com

Charter Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12 at the Pa. Lumber Museum. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

Maple Weekend — March 18-19 at locations in Potter and Tioga counties. FMI: www.pamaple.com

Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon March 18 “Welcoming Growth” and June 10 “Seeds of Kindness” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org

RECURRING EVENTS

Potter County Farmer’s Market — January to May, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. first Saturday of month in Riley Gallery, Coudersport.

Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday now through March 31. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook

MEETINGS

Tiadaghton Audubon Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Wednesday of month in Old Music Room of Wellsboro schools Administration building, September through June. FMI: msean21@ptd.net

Westfield Area Historical Society — Meets 6 p.m. third Thursday at 151 W. Main St., Westfield. FMI: 570-337-5734Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

FOOD PANTRIES

Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25

Sunday — 8 p.m. at Tri-County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway

Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church at 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford

Monday — 8 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany

Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Washington Street, St. Mary’s.

Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Allegany Avenue, Coudersport

Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 Fourth St., Emporium.

Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway

Thursday — 8 p.m. at Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane

Thursday — 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, East Corydon Street, Bradford

Friday — 8 p.m. at Tri County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway.

Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at St. Raphael’s, Coleman Center, Eldred

Saturday — 7 p.m. (8 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time) at Galeton Presbyterian Church

Saturday — 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford

Saturday — 8:30 p.m. at Johnsonburg Community Center (2nd floor), 600 Market St., Johnsonburg

Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25

Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.

Tuesday — 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church, Route 6, Smethport.

Tuesday — 7 p.m. at Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church, 1450 E. 2nd St., Coudersport.

Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford

Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA

Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford

Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.

Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville

Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.

Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford

Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette

Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport

Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys

Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton

Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium

Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley

Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois

Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford

Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport

Saturday — 7 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys.

TO SUBMIT AN EVENT

For the newspaper — leader@tiogapublishing.com, 570-724-2287 extension 2 or Community Calendar, PO Box 29, 6 West Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915-0029.

For the online calendar — use your account and visit www.tiogapublishing.com/users/admin/calendar/event.