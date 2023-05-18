SATURDAY, MAY 20
Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek. Tagged trout can be redeemed for prizes. Pre-registration and fee required. FMI: 717-881-9358, 570-724-2888 or www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com
Austin VFW Post 7810 75th Anniversary — At the town square. Memorial service 11 a.m., parade 11:30 a.m., lunch 12:30 p.m., duck race, chance auction, raffles, live music.
Ridgway-Elk Community Yard Sale — Register for map of sale locations by Monday, May 15 at the Cameron County Chamber. There is a fee to register.
Float the Allegheny — 10-11 a.m. start at the South Union Street boat ramp in Olean, N.Y. downstream 4.69 miles on the Allegheny River to the Allegany boat launch off First Street in Allegany. After party is 2-5 p.m. in River Park with a cornhole tournament, vendors, music and more. Float tickets: 716-372-4433 or shop.oleanny.com
SUNDAY, MAY 21
Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament — See May 20 listing for details. Fishing time today is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 23
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Event — Organized by God’s Country Trout Unlimited in cooperation with the Moore’s Run Fish and Game Preserve, Tuesday to Friday, May 23-26. The public is invited to welcome veterans as they process through the county today.
THURSDAY, MAY 25
Back Porch Gardening/Container Gardening — 6-8 p.m. at the Penn State Extension conference room, 7 Water Street, Coudersport. Learn which plants are best for containers and how to care for them. Free. Register: 814-274-8540 ext. 100
Red Feather Volunteer Recognition & Report to Community — 6 p.m. at the Bradford Club, the United Way of the Bradford Area will present service awards. Open to public. RSVP by May 12: 814-368-6181 or sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org
FRIDAY, MAY 27
Austin Memorial Weekend Observances — At the Austin Dam Memorial Park with the Wolf Pack Band of Indians and the Austin Dam Association. Live music, documentary producer to speak on dam disaster, fishing derby, camping. FMI: standingwolf357@yahoo.com or 570-550-1744
SATURDAY, MAY 28
Austin Memorial Weekend Observance — See May 27 listing for details.
COMING SOON
Veterans Services — 9 a.m.-noon May 31 at state Rep. Martin Causer’s office at 54 Fraley St., Kane. Assistance provided by American Legion. Schedule an appointment: 814-837-0880
StrOlean — Friday, June 2 in downtown Olean, N.Y. Brick and mortar stores will be open along with pop-up vendors, family-oriented activities, games, music and food. Sign up to participate: 716-372-4433 or events@oleanny.com. FMI: www.oleanny.com or 716-372-4433
National Trails Day — Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Sizerville State Park celebrate with a hike. Meet at the Chamber office at 10 a.m. Saturday June 3, carpool to Sizerville State Park then proceed to Fee Hollow Road. The five mile hike starts at 11 a.m. Free. Refreshments provided. FMI: www.cameroncountychamber.org/trails
Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon June 10 “Seeds of Kindness” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org
Plant Disease/Garden Pests — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Penn State Extension conference room, 7 Water St., Coudersport. Review common plant diseases and garden pests. Free. Register: 814-274-8540 ext. 100
Kightlinger Open 2023 — 10 a.m. start Sunday June 25 at Coudersport Golf Club. Skins games, mulligans, four-man scramble. Payouts and other prizes. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital. FMI: 814-274-9122 or 814-274-9660
RECURRING EVENTS
Potter County Farmer’s Market — Now in the summer schedule, 12:30-4:30 p.m. on the Square across from the Potter County Jail. During inclement weather conditions, please view updates of location on our Facebook page.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent’s Night Out — 5:30-8 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Washington Street, St. Mary’s; St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Main St., Smethport; and Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. 4th St., Emporium, and Church of the Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Pl., Bradford; and 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway.
Thursday — Noon at First United Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St., Coudersport; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon Street, Bradford; and 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street, Kane
Friday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway, and at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at Coleman Center, 17 1st St., Eldred; 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 19 Germania St., Galeton; 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford, and Holy Rosary Parish, 21- Bridge St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport, and Christ Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport.
