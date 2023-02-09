SATURDAY, FEB. 11
Snowshoeing Basics — 10-11:30 a.m. at Sinnemahoning State Park. Registration required. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org
Valentine’s Prime Rib dinner — Served at 4 p.m. at the Austin Costello Sportsmen’s Club. There is a fee. Reservations required by contacting Denise Glover or Susan Warriner by Feb. 1.
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast — Served 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (ham and eggs) at the Post 530 American Legion Post in Shinglehouse. Benefits American Legion.
TUESDAY, FEB. 14 VALENTINE’S DAY
Young Artisans — 3-4:30 p.m. for students in 2-6 grades at the Potter County Artisan Co-Op at 227 N.Main St., Coudersport. Cost: $15. Register: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com
North Central Rural Transportation Planning Committee - Meets 10:30 a.m. as a hybrid meeting. Register: https://rpo.ncentral.com/, amy@ncentral.com or 814-773-3162
History of Watershed Thinking Zoom class — Association for Lifelong Learnings hosts online 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 14-March 7 on how water shaped settlement, transportation, entrepreneurship and environmental protection on the Chesapeake Watershed. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
Nursing Information Session - 6:30 p.m. in-person at 22 Walnut St., Wellsboro and via Zoom at Potter County Education Council office at 5 Water St., Coudersport. Three program options. Register/FMI: 570-724-7703 or mvaness@pct.edu
Property Tax/Rent Rebate Clinic — Free. Hosted by state Rep. Martin Causer at 9:30-11 a.m. at the Eldred Senior Center, 169 Main St.; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ulysses Senior Center, 522 Main St.; noon-1:30 p.m. at the Smethport Senior Center, 119 W. Main St., Smethport.
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Young Artisans — See Feb. 14 listing for details
Property Tax/Rent Rebate Clinic — See Feb. 15 listing for details. Today’s schedule: 10:30-12:30 p.m. at the Galeton Senior Center, 111 Germania St.; 1-3 p.m. at the Kane Senior Center, 100 N. Fraley St.: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Snow-Mobility Weekend — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17-19. Snowmobile to the Pa. Lumber Museum. Cross country ski, hike at the museum. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
Great Backyard Bird Count Walk — 10 a.m.-noon at Sinnemahoning State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org
Knit a Boomerang Shawl — 12:30-3 p.m. the Potter County Artisan Co-op at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. Cost: $45 includes materials. Register: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com
Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament - Registration 2 p.m., play begins at 3 p.m. at the Harrison Valley Community Building. Food available. Benefits Harrison Valley Bicentennial Celebration in June.
Snow-Mobility Weekend — See Feb. 17 listing for details. Saturday pancake breakfast 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today only.
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
Snow-Mobility Weekend — See Feb. 17 listing for details.
COMING SOON
Property Tax/Rent Rebate Clinic — Free. Hosted by state Rep. Martin Causer on: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Mt. Jewett Senior Center, 8 E. Main St.; 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 22 at the Oswayo Valley Senior Center, 128 Lyons St., Shinglehouse; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. Fourth St., call 814-486-3707 for an appointment; noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Port Allegany Senior Center, 216 N. Main St.; 1-3 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Coudersport Senior Center, 165 Route 6 West; 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Bradford Senior Center, 60 Campus Drive; and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 1 at the Austin Borough Building, 21 Turner St.
Snow Day Fun Cross Country Skiing — 10 am.-noon Feb. 25 at Cherry Springs State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org
Legion Auxiliary Breakfast — Served 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 26 (omelets) at the Post 530 American Legion Post in Shinglehouse. Benefits American Legion.
Port Allegany Kindergarten Registration - Call 814-642-9557 ext. 3002 by Thursday, Feb. 23 to schedule an appointment for March 1 or 2 at the school.
Winter Tree Identification — 10 a.m.-noon March 4 at Sinnemahoning State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org
Winter Adventure Hike — 1-3 p.m. March 5 at Lyman Run State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org
Transportation Funding Opportunities Round Table - Wednesday, March 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the North Central Building at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway. Virtual option available. Register/FMI: 814-773-3162 ext. 3012 or blahrman@ncentral.com before 4 p.m. March 3
Writer’s Conference of Northern Appalachia — March 10-11 at Robert Morris University in Moon Township. FMI: www.wcona.com
Charter Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12 at the Pa. Lumber Museum. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org
Keeping Jazz Alive Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts an online class about how festivals, concerts, goodwill tours and live recordings kept jazz artists performing in the rock and roll era from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 4. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com
Maple Weekend — March 18-19 at locations in Potter and Tioga counties. FMI: www.pamaple.com
Winter Historical Series — Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m., Holly Komonczi will present a photo show on “Wood on Glass,” of the glass plate negatives of the itinerant logging camp photographer Thomas C. Clarke at the Knoxville Public Library. Free
Short Fiction Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts online class about moving, travel, and displacement, including three stories for discussion each week. Meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29-May 3. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com
Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon March 18 “Welcoming Growth” and June 10 “Seeds of Kindness” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org
Building Fun(d) 5K Run and Fun Walk - April 1 from 9-11 a.m. at the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library, 201 E. Maple St. in Port Allegany. Register: forms.gle/fvJx1JgVRMSw1Gga6. Sponsorship opportunities/FMI: 814-642-9210 or swsmith@swsmithlibrary.org
RECURRING EVENTS
Potter County Farmer’s Market — January to May, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. first Saturday of month in Riley Gallery, Coudersport.
Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday now through March 31. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook
Kids Only/Parent's Night Out - 5:30-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 24 and continuing the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901
MEETINGS
Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384
Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr
FOOD PANTRIES
Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com
Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992
Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221
Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
ADDICTION SUPPORT
Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Sunday — 8 p.m. at Tri-County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway
Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church at 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford
Monday — 8 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Washington Street, St. Mary’s.
Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Allegany Avenue, Coudersport
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 Fourth St., Emporium.
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway
Thursday — 8 p.m. at Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane
Thursday — 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, East Corydon Street, Bradford
Friday — 8 p.m. at Tri County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway.
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at St. Raphael’s, Coleman Center, Eldred
Saturday — 7 p.m. (8 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time) at Galeton Presbyterian Church
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Saturday — 8:30 p.m. at Johnsonburg Community Center (2nd floor), 600 Market St., Johnsonburg
Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25
Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.
Tuesday — 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church, Route 6, Smethport.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church, 1450 E. 2nd St., Coudersport.
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford
Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA
Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford
Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.
Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville
Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford
Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport
Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton
Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium
Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley
Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois
Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford
Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport
Saturday — 7 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys.
