SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Snowshoeing Basics — 10-11:30 a.m. at Sinnemahoning State Park. Registration required. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Valentine’s Prime Rib dinner — Served at 4 p.m. at the Austin Costello Sportsmen’s Club. There is a fee. Reservations required by contacting Denise Glover or Susan Warriner by Feb. 1.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

Legion Auxiliary Breakfast — Served 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (ham and eggs) at the Post 530 American Legion Post in Shinglehouse. Benefits American Legion.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14 VALENTINE’S DAY

Young Artisans — 3-4:30 p.m. for students in 2-6 grades at the Potter County Artisan Co-Op at 227 N.Main St., Coudersport. Cost: $15. Register: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com

North Central Rural Transportation Planning Committee - Meets 10:30 a.m. as a hybrid meeting. Register: https://rpo.ncentral.com/, amy@ncentral.com or 814-773-3162

History of Watershed Thinking Zoom class — Association for Lifelong Learnings hosts online 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 14-March 7 on how water shaped settlement, transportation, entrepreneurship and environmental protection on the Chesapeake Watershed. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

Nursing Information Session - 6:30 p.m. in-person at 22 Walnut St., Wellsboro and via Zoom at Potter County Education Council office at 5 Water St., Coudersport. Three program options. Register/FMI: 570-724-7703 or mvaness@pct.edu

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Clinic — Free. Hosted by state Rep. Martin Causer at 9:30-11 a.m. at the Eldred Senior Center, 169 Main St.; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ulysses Senior Center, 522 Main St.; noon-1:30 p.m. at the Smethport Senior Center, 119 W. Main St., Smethport.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Young Artisans — See Feb. 14 listing for details

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Clinic — See Feb. 15 listing for details. Today’s schedule: 10:30-12:30 p.m. at the Galeton Senior Center, 111 Germania St.; 1-3 p.m. at the Kane Senior Center, 100 N. Fraley St.: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Snow-Mobility Weekend — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17-19. Snowmobile to the Pa. Lumber Museum. Cross country ski, hike at the museum. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Great Backyard Bird Count Walk — 10 a.m.-noon at Sinnemahoning State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Knit a Boomerang Shawl — 12:30-3 p.m. the Potter County Artisan Co-op at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. Cost: $45 includes materials. Register: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com

Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament - Registration 2 p.m., play begins at 3 p.m. at the Harrison Valley Community Building. Food available. Benefits Harrison Valley Bicentennial Celebration in June.

Snow-Mobility Weekend — See Feb. 17 listing for details. Saturday pancake breakfast 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today only.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

Snow-Mobility Weekend — See Feb. 17 listing for details.

COMING SOON

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Clinic — Free. Hosted by state Rep. Martin Causer on: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Mt. Jewett Senior Center, 8 E. Main St.; 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 22 at the Oswayo Valley Senior Center, 128 Lyons St., Shinglehouse; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. Fourth St., call 814-486-3707 for an appointment; noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Port Allegany Senior Center, 216 N. Main St.; 1-3 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Coudersport Senior Center, 165 Route 6 West; 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Bradford Senior Center, 60 Campus Drive; and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 1 at the Austin Borough Building, 21 Turner St.

Snow Day Fun Cross Country Skiing — 10 am.-noon Feb. 25 at Cherry Springs State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Legion Auxiliary Breakfast — Served 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 26 (omelets) at the Post 530 American Legion Post in Shinglehouse. Benefits American Legion.

Port Allegany Kindergarten Registration - Call 814-642-9557 ext. 3002 by Thursday, Feb. 23 to schedule an appointment for March 1 or 2 at the school.

Winter Tree Identification — 10 a.m.-noon March 4 at Sinnemahoning State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Winter Adventure Hike — 1-3 p.m. March 5 at Lyman Run State Park. FMI: www.stepoutdoors.org

Transportation Funding Opportunities Round Table - Wednesday, March 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the North Central Building at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway. Virtual option available. Register/FMI: 814-773-3162 ext. 3012 or blahrman@ncentral.com before 4 p.m. March 3

Writer’s Conference of Northern Appalachia — March 10-11 at Robert Morris University in Moon Township. FMI: www.wcona.com

Charter Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12 at the Pa. Lumber Museum. FMI: www.lumbermuseum.org

Keeping Jazz Alive Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts an online class about how festivals, concerts, goodwill tours and live recordings kept jazz artists performing in the rock and roll era from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 4. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com

Maple Weekend — March 18-19 at locations in Potter and Tioga counties. FMI: www.pamaple.com

Winter Historical Series — Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m., Holly Komonczi will present a photo show on “Wood on Glass,” of the glass plate negatives of the itinerant logging camp photographer Thomas C. Clarke at the Knoxville Public Library. Free

Short Fiction Zoom Class — Association for Lifelong Learning hosts online class about moving, travel, and displacement, including three stories for discussion each week. Meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29-May 3. Free. Register/FMI: tioga.lifelonglearning@yahoo.com

Mindful Families — 10:30 a.m.-noon March 18 “Welcoming Growth” and June 10 “Seeds of Kindness” at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean, N.Y. Free, donations accepted. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: oleanmeditation.org

Building Fun(d) 5K Run and Fun Walk - April 1 from 9-11 a.m. at the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library, 201 E. Maple St. in Port Allegany. Register: forms.gle/fvJx1JgVRMSw1Gga6. Sponsorship opportunities/FMI: 814-642-9210 or swsmith@swsmithlibrary.org

RECURRING EVENTS

Potter County Farmer’s Market — January to May, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. first Saturday of month in Riley Gallery, Coudersport.

Potter County Artisan Co-op — Open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday now through March 31. Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-8165 or pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or find it on Facebook

Kids Only/Parent's Night Out - 5:30-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 24 and continuing the last Friday of the month at God’s Country Ministries (Free Methodist Church), 1237 2nd Ave., Coudersport. Activities and snacks FMI: 814-320-3901

MEETINGS

Grief Support Group — Meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics, 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport. FMI: 814-274-0384

Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery — Christ-centered recovery program meets every Tuesday at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 761 US Route 6, Gaines. Meet and greet 5:45 p.m.; large group at 6 p.m. followed by small group. FMI: 814-203-2022; pinecreekcr4u@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/pinecreekcr

FOOD PANTRIES

Alliance Food Pantry — Lower level of the CAC Youth Barn at 1 Avenue A, Coudersport. Serving county residents Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Individuals are allowed one visit per month. FMI: coudycma.org/food-pantry.html or allliancefoodpantry@gmail.com

Galeton Food Pantry — Located at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 45 Pine St. Open on the fourth Friday of every month (third Friday in November and December) from 9:15-11 a.m. FMI: 814-435-2992

Food Pantry for Westfield — Every second Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at The Compassion Center, Route 49 West, one mile on right past Cowanesque Valley High School. FMI: 814-367-2221

Austin Food Bank — Third Tuesday of month, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Fire Hall, 42 Main St., Austin. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

Shinglehouse Food Bank — Fourth Saturday of month, 9-10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln St., Shinglehouse. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

Roulette Food Bank — Fourth Tuesday of month, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

Ulysses Food Bank — Fourth Thursday of month, 10-11 a.m. at the Zion Christian Assembly, 835 State Route 49, Ulysses. FMI: 814-544-7315 option 2 or mfreeborn@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

ADDICTION SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous — Schedule: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25

Sunday — 8 p.m. at Tri-County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway

Monday — 8 p.m. at Presbyterian Church at 54 E. Corydon St., Bradford

Monday — 8 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church, 116 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany

Tuesday — 8 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Washington Street, St. Mary’s.

Wednesday — Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Allegany Avenue, Coudersport

Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Emporium Senior Center, 105 Fourth St., Emporium.

Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., Ridgeway

Thursday — 8 p.m. at Methodist Church, Greeves Street, Kane

Thursday — 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, East Corydon Street, Bradford

Friday — 8 p.m. at Tri County Church, 315 Center St., Ridgeway.

Saturday — 9:30 a.m. first Saturday at St. Raphael’s, Coleman Center, Eldred

Saturday — 7 p.m. (8 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time) at Galeton Presbyterian Church

Saturday — 8 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford

Saturday — 8:30 p.m. at Johnsonburg Community Center (2nd floor), 600 Market St., Johnsonburg

Al-Anon — FMI: https://pottercountyhumansvcs.org/post.php?pid=25

Monday — 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Mary’s Street, St. Mary’s.

Tuesday — 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church, Route 6, Smethport.

Tuesday — 7 p.m. at Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church, 1450 E. 2nd St., Coudersport.

Wednesday — 7 p.m. at Church of Ascension, 26 Chautauqua Place, Bradford

Central Allegany Mountain Narcotics Anonymous — Meets last Sunday of Month at 1:30 p.m. Odd months at Memorial Hall, 300 Chestnut St., Emporium; event months at 203 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. FMI: 814-596-2614 or www.nawny.org, facebook.com/CAMNAPA

Sunday — 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford

Monday — 7 p.m. at Agape Assembly of God, 1004 Earth Road, Saint Marys.

Monday — 7 p.m. at CMA Church, 16 N Third St., Reynoldsville

Monday — 7 p.m. at Mitchell Park/Park Avenue Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St.

Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 15 St. Francis Drive, Bradford

Tuesday — 7 p.m. at 9 Fishing Creek Road, Roulette

Wednesday — 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fulton Street, Smethport

Wednesday — 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys

Wednesday — 7 p.m. at St. Bibiana’s Church 111 Germania St., Galeton

Thursday — 6:30 p.m. at Cameron County Christian Center, 240 E. Fourth St., Emporium

Thursday — 7 p.m. at 104 E. Main St., Harrison Valley

Friday — 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, Dubois

Friday — 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St., Bradford

Saturday — 8 p.m. at Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Coudersport

Saturday — 7 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Youth Center, 20 Erie Ave., Saint Marys.

