The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers announced the 2021 scholarship recipients. The Community Foundation currently administers funds that specifically provide scholarships to students in Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties, Pennsylvania, and Tioga County, New York.
Community Foundation Scholarships can be established by individual donors, corporations, and are often in honor or in memory of a loved one.
Six Potter County students were awarded 10 scholarships totaling $12,650, as listed below:
- Darlene J. Sitler Memorial Scholarship — Audrianna J. Torrey, Northern Potter High School, attending Lindenwood University, $1,000
- Gerald F. Duffee, Sr. Scholarship — Kylie Welsh, Austin Area High School, attending Bloomsburg University, $1,000
- Jon R. Cowburn Scholarship — Mary J. Lincoln, Northern Potter High School, attending University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, $500
- Major Lance A. Newton Scholarship — Carter W. Stedman, Oswayo Valley High School, attending Lock Haven University,t $500
- Northern Potter Scholarship — Audrianna J. Torrey, Northern Potter High School, attending Lindenwood University, $2,200
- Patrick W. Ryan Creative Writing & English Scholarship — Sarah M. Chambers, Coudersport Area High School, attending Skidmore College, $1,350
- Potter County Farm & Forestry Family Scholarship — Leia E. Watson, Coudersport Area High School, attending Waynesburg University, $1,000
- Reiman Family Scholarship — Mary J. Lincoln, Northern Potter High School, attending University of Bradford at Bradford, $2,000
- Rose Marie Tubbs Memorial Scholarship — Audrianna J. Torrey, Northern Potter High School, attending Lindenwood University, $1,000
- Ruth Agar Memorial Scholarship — Mary J. Lincoln, Northern Potter High School, attending University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, 1,000
- Tomb Family Scholarship — Mary J. Lincoln, Northern Potter High School, attending University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, $1,100
Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves five counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties, Pa. and Tioga County, New York. For more information call 570-888-4759 or visit www.twintierscf.org.