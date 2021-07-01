The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers announced the 2021 scholarship recipients. The Community Foundation currently administers funds that specifically provide scholarships to students in Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties, Pennsylvania, and Tioga County, New York.
Community Foundation Scholarships can be established by individual donors, corporations, and are often in honor or in memory of a loved one.
Six Tioga County students will receive seven scholarships totaling $14,900, including:
- Kyle B. Lenhardt Scholarship — Kiyah M. Boyce, Wellsboro High School, attending Lock Haven University, $600
- Dr. Donna L. Mettler Scholarship — Sarah N. Mosher, Wellsboro High School, attending Mansfield University, $5,000
- Dr. Donna L. Mettler Scholarship — Sydney O. Fitch, Wellsboro High School, attending Cairn University, $5,000
- Dr. Harry S. Williams Memorial Scholarship — Gabriella Stephens, Williamson High School, attending Bloomsburg University, $1,150
- Dr. Harry S. Williams Memorial Scholarship — Brea J. White, Cowanesque Valley High School, attending Alfred State College, $1,150
- Alan B. Carr Memorial Scholarship — Makayla R. Vargeson, Cowanesque Valley High School, attending University of Cincinnati, $1,000
- John F. Bush Scholarship — Makayla R. Vargeson, Cowanesque Valley High School, attending University of Cincinnati, $1,000
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties, Pa. and Tioga County, New York. For more information call 570-888-4759 or visit www.twintierscf.org.