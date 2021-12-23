A new community garden in Coudersport will be a joint effort between the county, inmates at the county jail, community organizations and the local Penn State Extension Office.
Spearheaded by County Commissioner Barry Hayman, commissioners approved the use of county land for the garden at their meeting Thursday, Dec. 16. The garden will be off Water Street behind the Extension office, across the street from the Gunzburger Building’s back parking lot.
The motion passed by commissioners reads, “The garden may be used, when authorized by jail officials, by incarcerated inmates at the Potter County Jail, and may also be used by members of the public and by Potter County community organizations to grow fresh food primarily for food insecure families of Potter County.”
Also at the meeting, commissioners scheduled quarterly listening sessions where they’ll hear concerns from citizens. No official county business will be handled at these sessions, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 9, May 11, Aug. 10 and Nov. 9 at the Gunzburger Building auditorium. The public may also call in at 814-274-0844 with #114477.
Also at the meeting, commissioners:
- Approved a Potter County 911 Coordinator agreement with Doug Morley as Director of Emergency Services at an annual rate of $24,000. It was noted that Morley, a former county commissioner, has served in the position for several years and is familiar with the technology.
- Approved a contract with Onsolve LLC for the CodeRED program, which allows residents to sign up for alerts of emergencies and severe weather by phone call, email or text. The approved annual cost for CodeRED is $4,361.18, a $266.18 increase from 2021.
Approved the 2022 dually enrolled members of the Potter County Emergency Management Program.
- Amended a contract with Priscilla Watson for archival preservation/records management in the Register and Recorders Office. The contract calls for $11 per hour after three years of service, which is paid for out of the Recorder of Deeds Improvement Fund and not the county budget.
- Renewed a contract for Potter County Human Services to use the county’s maintenance services for building, grounds and snow removal at a monthly cost of $3,035.
- Tabled was a contract for COVID-19 health/safety modifications at the VA clinic in Coudersport. The commissioners plan to explore whether the protocols could affect other county buildings and offices before implementing the measures at one location.
- Signed a resolution to retain SEDA-COG as the agent of the county’s Community Block Development Grant funds.
- Authorized two new contracts through human services: with Prevention Needs Assessment Consulting at $14,600 annually for evaluation services and $7,200 annually for other prevention services; and with a three-unit shelter in Coudersport for temporary housing of individuals or families experiencing homelessness at $1,500 per month.
- Approved the hiring of Peter DiBiase as full-time secretary/clerk in the GIS/Planning office at $9.73 per hour.
- Acknowledged the termination of Andrew Fry as part-time corrections officer at the Potter County Jail after it was approved by the jail board of inspectors at a special meeting Nov. 24.
- Acknowledged the termination of Amy Brown as part-time courthouse security guard by Sheriff Glenn Drake.
- Acknowledged the promotion of Sunday Gledhill from Case II Manager to Case III Manager with the domestic relations office.