Thank you to the community members who took time to complete mock interviews with the seniors at the Seneca Highlands Career & Technical Center.
This was an opportunity for students to interact with community members and get an idea of what may be asked of them upon entering the workforce.
Students were to be prepared with their digital portfolios, appropriate dress and be ready for interview questions related to their employability. The interviewees received feedback on how their interview went and provided with suggestions for strengths and improvements.