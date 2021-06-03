Abigail Everitt
The daughter of Mr. Craig Hooftallen, she plans to attend Susquehanna University as undecided.
Jordan Glover
The daughter of Corey Glover, she plans to attend Jamestown Community College majoring in nursing.
Ethan Gola
The son of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Gola, he plans to go to lineman school and become a lineman.
Autumn Hemphill
The daughter of Timothy and Kimberly Hemphill, she plans to become a nurse.
Cierra Marks
The child of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Marks. They plan to go into the trades to become an electrical lineman.
Shae Setzer
The daughter of Brooke Delong and Heath Setzer, she will attend Jamestown Community College for nursing.
Kendra Valenti
The daughter of Jesse Valenti and Michelle Valenti plans to attend Penn Tech for dental hygiene.
Kylie Welsh
The daughter of Steven Welsh and Dawn Welsh will attend Bloomsburg University for speech pathology.