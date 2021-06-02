Daniel Allenbaugh
Son of Eric and Julie Allenbaugh, he plans to major in marketing at a four-year university.
Sarah Atherholt
Daughter of Michael Atherholt and Kristy Glassmire, she plans to attend Penn State Behrend for accounting.
Cale Ayers
Son of Josh and Abbey Ayers, he plans to attend Purdue University majoring in electrical engineering.
Noah Baker
Son of Merranda and Dustin Halle and Dana Baker and Janell Caden, he plans to attend University of Pittsburgh.
Rory Batson
Son of Glenn and Sarah Batson plans to attend Edinboro University majoring in business management.
Alaynna Bliss
Gavin Budinger
Son of Nichole Watson and Keith Sands, he plans to travel and work to make a living.
Alexander Burd
Son of David Burd Sr. and Wendy Carlton, he plans to attend a four-year college.
Isaac Burr
Son of Christopher Burr and Jessica Burr, he plans to enlist in the Army.
Bella Butler
Daughter of Abigail Rossman and Ryan Butler, she plans to attend Penn Tech majoring in dental hygiene.
Sarah Chambers
Daughter of Mark and Jennifer Chambers, she plans to attend Skidmore College majoring in mathematics.
Brock Clay
Son of Ben and Sherrell Clay, he plans to become a lineman.
Ryan Clouser
Son of Chad and Tara Clouser, he plans to major in civil engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Kaiden Cracknell
Son of Kevin Cracknell and Maureen Cracknell, he plans to go to the Fashion Institute of Technology majoring in illustration.
Jillian Culvey
Daughter of Jim and Jenna Culvey, she plans to attend Lock Haven University to major in nursing.
Haley Dubots
Daughter of Joe Dubots, she plans to attend Penn State Dubois to study wildlife technology.
Guy Dunn
Son of Roger and Kerry Dunn, he plans to seek a four-year college degree in electrical or electronics engineering.
Derek Easton
Son of Scott and Jennifer Easton, he plans to attend West Virginia University and major in accounting.
Damon Empson
Son of Bradley Empson and Heather Abbey, he plans to work on the dairy farm.
David Empson
Son of Jared and Carol Empson, he plans to enter the workforce as a videographer.
Reese Gabreski
son of Mr. and Mrs. Blase and Sheila Gabreski, plans to take a GAP year to obtain his CDL and work before attending a professional journeyman technical program. He plans to pursue electrical line work as a career and also raise beef and farm in his free time.
Brandon Goss
Son of Lester ad Alicia Goss, he plans to attend West Virginia University or Edinboro University for an undecided major.
Bri Hilfiger
Daughter of Patrick Hilfiger and Tabetha Billings, she plan to enter the workforce.
David Ianson
Son of Bart Ianson and Lishia Bittenger, he plans to enlist in the Marine Corps.
Mikayla Kavounas
Daughter of Joseph Kellert and the late Michael Kavounas, she plans to attend Alfred State College of Technology majoring in nursing.
Hayden Keck
Son of Walter and Sheela Keck, he plans to attend Mercyhurst University majoring in elementary education and continue his football career.
Dalton Keglovits
Son of Erik and Christie Keglovits, he plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy for an undecided major.
Jazlynn Knapp
Daughter of Marcie Johnson and Jim Knapp, she plans to attend Slippery Rock University to study music and continue her studies for music production.
Lauren Daniel Loveland
Daughter of Danny and Brenda Rudd and Lawrence and Stephanie Loveland, she plans to enter the workforce.
Evan McKeone
Son of Sean McKeone, he plans to attend a four-year college for communications design.
Darci Meacham
Daughter of Gary Meacham and Terri Ayers Meacham, she plans to attend Central Penn College and major in computer information systems.
Adelaide Myers
Daughter of Tom Myers and Emily and Joseph Bunnell, she plans to attend Lock Haven for pre-physical therapy.
Brevon Neefe
Son of Greg Neefe and Brandie Cobb, he plans to attend University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a major in accounting.
Owen Ott
Son of Darrin and Karen Ott, he plans to obtain his real estate license and sell houses.
Andrew Page
Son of Harold and Meredith Page, he plans to attend Penn Tech for heavy equipment technician and operator.
Rosalyn Page
Daughter of Meredith and Harold Page, she plans to attend Marywood University majoring in aviation and doing ROTC.
Dylan Pierce
Daughter of Tim Pierce and Chrystal Pierce and Erica Davis, she plans to take a year off, then attend Mansfield Municipal Police Academy.
Xavier Porterfield
Son of Wade and Robyn Porterfield, he plans to attend Penn State Altoona majoring in biology.
Lauryn Potter
Daughter of Paul Potter and Carrie Potter, she plans to attend Lock Haven University for early childhood education.
Zoram Muñoz Quiros
Son of Karla Robinson and Drew Robinson, he plans to work and continue his studies.
Andrew Redmond
son of Beth Weakland and Ryan Redmond, plans to enter the workforce.
Josh Ross
Son of Rebecca Ross and David Ross, he plans to go on an adventure.
Rebecca Schoonover
Daughter of XXXX, she plans to work, then attend college to pursue a career in teaching.
Halie Springstead
Daughter of Philip Springstead and Tracy Rader, she plans to attend Alfred State to major in veterinarian technician.
Samuel Steiner
Son of Christy Harmon and Jim Steiner, he plans to major in theology at Blue Ridge Bible College.
Dawson Swede
Son of Bryonna Swede and Kelly Swede, he plans to attend Alfred State to be an electrician.
Hannah Tubbs
Daughter of Mrs. Tammy Tubbs and Mr. Mark Tubbs, plans to attend a four-year university and to get her bachelors degree in Nursing (BSN).
Kaylee VanWhy
Daughter of Brent and Carrie VanWhy, she plans to attend Lock Haven University majoring in health sciences/pre-physician assistant.
Leia Watson
Daughter of Andy and Michelle Watson, she plans to attend Waynesburg University with a major in biology and minor in environmental science.
Mariessa Watson
Daughter of Kim and Larry Watson, she plans to attend Slippery Rock University to major in art education and minor in business.
Paige Watson
Daughter of Luke and Megan Watson, she plans to Lock Haven University majoring in pre-professional health sciences, then receive her doctorate and become and anesthesiologist.
Sydney Weakland
Daughter of Sarah and Bill Wenzel and Mort and Beth Weakland, she plans to work for a year and the go to school for physical therapy.
Bryce Widmeier
Son of Robert and Tiffany Widmeier, he plans to attend college for welding or electrical.
Ashton Ztuck
Son of Nicole Campbell and Justin Campbell, he plans to enter the field of real estate.