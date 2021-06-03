Hunter Beck
Son of Donald Beck Jr. and Lisa Beck. His future plans are to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in computer science/cybersecurity.
Shane Bliss
Son of Connie Smith. His future plans are to obtain a Commercial Drivers License and become a truck driver.
Ayana Brelo
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Brelo. Her future plans are to attend Mansfield University dual majoring in Psychology and Social Work.
Danielle Claycomb
Daughter of Mr. John Northeimer and Ms. Amanda Jordan. Her future plans are to attend Shippensburg University perusing a Bachelor degree in sustainability and minoring in GIS.
Hunter Crowell
Son of Wesley J. Crowell, he plans to attend Southeast Lineman Training Center, Georgia, for communications and electrical line work.
Brayden Gail
Son of Tom and Tonya Gail. His future plans are to attend Mansfield University to study criminal Justice.
Alexander Hulbert
Son of Joseph and Saren Hulbet, he plans to attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology for carpentry technology.
Madyson Jacobs
Daughter of Mr. Clinton Jacobs and Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Michelle Petito. Her future plans are undecided.
Brooklynn McCullen
Daughter of Ricky and Tasha McCullen. Her future plans are to go college for vet tech, work in that field then finish to become a veterinarian
Zackery Kolodziej
Son of Chris and Heather Kefover and the late Paul Kolodziej, his future plans are undecided.
MaKenna Shuemaker
Daughter of Joshua and Sarah Shuemaker, she plans to attend cosmetology school in Virginia.
Carl Soles
Son of Amy Hurd, Mike Childs and Carl Soles. His future plans are to attend Hiram G Andrews Center and complete the culinary program to become a chef’s assistant.
Ty Stover
Son Kyle and Dawn Stover and Thaddeus Stevens. His future plans are to attend. Technical School.
Tressa Succowich
Daughter of Kellie and Jim Succowich. Her future plans are undecided.
Megan Weiss
Daughter of Susan Widnikiewicz and Cody Weiss, she plans to enter the workforce.
Chloe Wood
Daughter of Bobbi Jo McCullen and Jason McCullen, she plans to become a conflict resolution diplomat.