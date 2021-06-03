Carter Anderson
Son of Jon and Keri Anderson, he plans to enter the workforce, then earn a college degree.
Sean Baker
Son of Patrick and Sarah Baker, he plans to join the Air Force, start a family and become a state trooper.
Anthony Benway
Mirissa Bliss
Trevor Burdick
Megan Byron
Daughter of Kay Smoker, she plans to find a job she enjoys.
Noah Coates
Son of Kevin and Bambi Coates, he plans to enter the workforce.
Collin Crippen
Son of Lavina Lowe and Jeffrey Crippen, he plans to work fulltime at Viant Medical.
Christopher Gibble
Son of Matthew and Donna Gibble, his plans are undecided, but he’s interested in UPS and FedEx.
Brianna Grover
Adric Howell
Son of Ms. Arina Smith, he plans to enter the workforce.
Matthew Kio Jr.
Son of Matthew Kio Sr., he plans to become a mechanic or welder.
Trevor Kio
Son of Jon and Kim Kio and Kurt, he plans to work and become a millionaire.
Nicholas Knapp
Son of Amy Hults, he plans to become a welder or mechanic.
Hailey Knickerbocker
Richard D. Kunselman
Son of Rick Kunselman, he plans to become a dairy farmer.
Ryan Langworthy
Son of Ryan and Jennifer Cary, his future plans are undecided.
Patrick Lehman
Son of Eric and Amanda Potter and Melissa Easton and Dustin Barber, he plans to enter the workforce.
Mary Lincoln
Daughter of Charline and Chris Dorsey, she plans to go to Pitt-Bradford, get a job and start a family.
Amber McAndrews
Daughter of John McAndrews and Roberta Sasser, her future plans are undecided.
Aundray Morgan
Son of Lori Walker and Steve Slingerland, his future plans are undecided.
Jaxon Mull
Son of Jennifer (Mull) and Jason Ayers and John Wilhelm, he plans to work and eventually own his own business.
Blade Pollock
Son of Mr. Pete Pollock and Ms. Heather Haring, he plans to make bank.
Devan Proctor
Son of Brandon Proctor, he plans to attend trade school for welding.
Tayden Richard
Son of Karen and Dan Richard, his future plans are undecided.
Tre Slawson
Son of Jeffrey and Jaime Slawson, he plans to go to college majoring in exercise science and playing baseball.
Deonna Snyder
Daughter of James O. Snyder, she plans to attend Hiram G. Andrews college to be a nurse aide.
Cooper Soule
Son of Chip Soule and Christy Soule, he plans on going x-raying after school.
Audrianna Torrey
Daughter of Josh and Misty Torrey, she plans to attend college majoring in chemistry with a focus in biochemistry.
Conner Wright
Son of Lance and Gail Wright, he plans on working and making a lot of money.
Zachary Wright
Son of Tom and Jen Thompson, he plans to join the Air Force.