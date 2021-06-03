Austin Abbott
Son of Mr. Robert Slocum and Ms. Bobbie Beckwith, his future plans are to to attend college majoring in Environmental Studies.
Karinne Barshinger
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan and Tabitha Barshinger, her future plans are to attend college majoring in Counseling and Psychology.
Joseph Bell
Son of Mr. and Mrs. Doug and Megan Bell and Ms. Mary Rotoli. His future plans include entering the workforce with plans to enlist in the Marines.
Derrek Bickel
Son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris and Amy Bickel. His future plans include entering the workforce.
Colton Blanchard
Son of Mr. Jason Tilley and Ms. Megan Blanchard. His future plans include moving to Florida and enter the workforce
Alexander Clower
Son of Mr. Brian Clower and Ms. Kristin Clower. His future plans are to attend Alfred State majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Konner Hanchett
Son of Mr. Kalub Hanchett. His future plans are to enter the workforce.
Kaitlynn Hoffman
Daughter of Ms. Ann Hoffman. Her plans are to attend Elmira College majoring in Psychology.
Skylar Hohenwarter
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Jennifer Hohenwarter. Her future plans are to attend Alfred State majoring in Nursing.
Parker Howard
Son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick and BillieJo Howard. Her future plan is to enter the workforce.
Quintyn Howard
Son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick and BillieJo Howard. Her future plans are to enter the workforce.
Zane Malogrino
Son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale and Anita Norton. Her future plan is to entering the workforce at Matthews Construction.
Kellcey Pesock
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shane and Sonya Pesock and her future plans are to enter the workforce as a CNA.
Daniel Rossborough
Son of Ms. Stephanie Rossborough. Her future plans are undecided.
Nathaniel Rossborough
Son of Ms. Stephanie Rossborough. Her future plans are undecided
Mandi Smith
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Burke and Mary Smith. Her futurre are to attend Thiel College majoring in Early Childhood Education.
Carter Stedman
Son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian and Christi Stedman. His future plan is to attend Lock Haven University majoring in Health and Physical Education.
Marie Tomb
Daughter of Ms. Dessa Tomb. Her future plan is to attend Alfred State College majoring in Culinary Arts.
Kelsey Turk
Daughter of Mr. Matthew Turk. Her future plan is to attend Alfred State College majoring in Veterinary Technology.
Macy West
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Diane West. Her future plans are to attend Pennsylvania State University majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Hunter Wilson
Son of Mrs. Brandy Dowen. His future plan is to enter the workforce.
Hannah Winseck
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan and Casey Winseck and Ms. Jessica Wiley.. Her futurew plans are to attend University of Pittsburgh at Bradford majoring in Nursing.