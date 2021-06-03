Austin Abbott

Son of Mr. Robert Slocum and Ms. Bobbie Beckwith, his future plans are to to attend college majoring in Environmental Studies.

Karinne Barshinger

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan and Tabitha Barshinger, her future plans are to attend college majoring in Counseling and Psychology.

Joseph Bell

Son of Mr. and Mrs. Doug and Megan Bell and Ms. Mary Rotoli. His future plans include entering the workforce with plans to enlist in the Marines.

Derrek Bickel

Son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris and Amy Bickel. His future plans include entering the workforce.

Colton Blanchard

Son of Mr. Jason Tilley and Ms. Megan Blanchard. His future plans include moving to Florida and enter the workforce

Alexander Clower

Son of Mr. Brian Clower and Ms. Kristin Clower. His future plans are to attend Alfred State majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Konner Hanchett

Son of Mr. Kalub Hanchett. His future plans are to enter the workforce.

Kaitlynn Hoffman

Daughter of Ms. Ann Hoffman. Her plans are to attend Elmira College majoring in Psychology.

Skylar Hohenwarter

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Jennifer Hohenwarter. Her future plans are to attend Alfred State majoring in Nursing.

Parker Howard

Son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick and BillieJo Howard. Her future plan is to enter the workforce.

Quintyn Howard

Son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick and BillieJo Howard. Her future plans are to enter the workforce.

Zane Malogrino

Son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale and Anita Norton. Her future plan is to entering the workforce at Matthews Construction.

Kellcey Pesock

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shane and Sonya Pesock and her future plans are to enter the workforce as a CNA.

Daniel Rossborough

Son of Ms. Stephanie Rossborough. Her future plans are undecided.

Nathaniel Rossborough

Son of Ms. Stephanie Rossborough. Her future plans are undecided

Mandi Smith

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Burke and Mary Smith. Her futurre are to attend Thiel College majoring in Early Childhood Education.

Carter Stedman

Son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian and Christi Stedman. His future plan is to attend Lock Haven University majoring in Health and Physical Education.

Marie Tomb

Daughter of Ms. Dessa Tomb. Her future plan is to attend Alfred State College majoring in Culinary Arts.

Kelsey Turk

Daughter of Mr. Matthew Turk. Her future plan is to attend Alfred State College majoring in Veterinary Technology.

Macy West

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Diane West. Her future plans are to attend Pennsylvania State University majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Hunter Wilson

Son of Mrs. Brandy Dowen. His future plan is to enter the workforce.

Hannah Winseck

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan and Casey Winseck and Ms. Jessica Wiley.. Her futurew plans are to attend University of Pittsburgh at Bradford majoring in Nursing.

