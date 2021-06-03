Gracie Archer
Daughter of Douglas and Valerie Archer, she plans to attend Kent State University for zoology.
Trey Ayers
Son of Pete and Tina Ayers, he plans to attend Pitt-Bradford and study health and physical education.
Isaak Baumgarner
Son of Rick Baumgarner and Krista Baumgarner, his future plans are undecided.
Kaleb Beil
Son of Melvin and Tamara Fuller, he plans to enlist in the Marines.
Drew Benson
Son of Trisha Caden and Josh Carlson, he plans to attend Slippery Rock University for a major in exercise science and doctorate of physical therapy.
Kira Bonawitz
Daughter of Steve and Jami Bonawitz, she plans to enter the workforce.
Harley Boughner
Son of Teia and Jamie VanHorn, he plans to enter the workforce.
Luke Butler
Son of Ms. Shirley Butler-Takosky. His future plans are to attend trade school for mechanics. Also plans to farm.
Isaiah Caden
Son of John Caden and Rebecca Caden and Janell Caden and Dana Baker, he plans to work in the construction field.
Nicholas Carinci
Son of Matthew and Jacki Carcini, he plans to enter the field of police/law enforcement.
Mallory Causer
Daughter of Martin Causer and Melissa Causer, she plans to attend Penn State Behrend for pre-medicine.
Kaci Chappell
Daughter of Jim Chappell and Amy Chappell, she plans to attend Gannon University for a bachelor’s in nursing.
Bryce Coleman
Son of Chris and Karen Coleman, he plans to work in the field of heavy equipment.
Evan Critchfield
Son of Kasey and Kristen Pelchy, he plans to enter the workforce.
Shannon Curfman
Daughter of Richard Curfman and Shirley Hunt, she plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania majoring in nursing.
Sydney Davenport
Daughter of Scott and Pam Davenport, she plans to enter the National Guard, then become an assistant veterinary technician.
Ethan Debockler
Son of Nathan and Tara Debockler, he plans to enlist in the Army National Guard military police, attend college for criminal justice and become a state trooper.
Dalton Distrola
Son of David and Denise Distrola, he plans to enlist in the military.
Morgan Dowell
Daughter of Mitch and Patti Dowell, her future plans are undecided.
Dylan Edminster
Son of Chuck and Jen Edminster and Anna Hemphill and Richard Hemphill.
His future plans are to get any job that he can.
Alexander J. Evens
Some of Mr. Jeffrey Evens and Katrina Evens. His future plans are to join to work force.
Jade Evens
Daughter of Jamie and Denise Evens, she plans to attend the University to North Florida with a major in health and exercise science to become a physical therapist.
Jasmine Freer
Daughter of Jason Freer and Jennifer Freer, she plans to attend Clarion University to major in middle level education: mathematics.
Scott Fuller
Son of Tim and Wendy Fuller, he plans to become a U.S. Army combat medic.
Bree Garzel
Daughter of Randy and Daphne Garzel, she plans to attend Mount Aloysius majoring in psychology/forensic criminal investigation.
Destiny Grabowski
Daughter of Earl Grabowski and Stephanie Nelson and Stephanie Grabowski, she plans to travel and possibly enlist in the Navy.
Dominic Gurrero
Son of Leslie Gurrero and Richard Green, he plans to work for a year and then go to college.
Lillian Jones
Plans to become an EMT and travel the world.
Derek Kallenborn
Son of Michael Kallenborn and Trisha Kallenborn, he plans to attend Penn Tech College for autobody collision repair.
Allie Kio
Daughter of Nikki Tucker and Ed Weimer, she plans to become a CNA.
Zoe Kio
Daughter of Ed Weimer and Nikki Tucker, she plans to become a massage therapist and take online classes.
Mattison J. Maben
Daughter of Richard Maben and Becky Maben and John Post, she plans to enter the workforce and publish books.
Madison Mahon
Daughter of Dan Mahon and Jen Mahon, she plans to continue online nursing classes.
Abbye McKeirnan
Daughter of Justin McKeirnan and Mr. and Mrs. Leon Sherwood, she plans to become a CAN and work toward her RN.
Sage Mitchell
Daughter of Jodi and Paul Mitchell Jr., her future plans are undecided.
Carter Moses
Son of Shad and Jennifer Moses, he plans to work for C. Moses excavating.
Haylee Pearsall
Daughter of Mark and Jamie Bowers, her future plans are undecided.
Richard M. Phillips
Son of Bret and Valerie Phillips, he enlisted in the Army and plans to attend IUP for criminology and computer tech.
Dylan Poorman
Son of Bobbi Jo and Chris Poorman, his future plans are undecided.
Blake Price
Son of Richard and Tiffany Price, he plans to enlist in the Air Force.
Owen Roboski
Son of Michael and Susan Roboski, he plans to enter the workforce.
Caden Roys
Son of Dan Roys and Lori Roys, he plans to attend Mansfield University for secondary math education.
Marah Rush
Daughter of Wayne and Gwendoline Rush, she plans to attend Gannon University for a Bachelor of Science in nursing and continue her education for a doctorate in nurse anesthesia.
Ayden Russell
Son of Kathryn Russell, he plans to attend Temple University for a degree in computer science.
Emma J. Sewell
Daughter of Kelly and Harold Graves, she plans to take classes to become a CNA.
Tyler Sherwood
Son of Nicole Taggart and Leon Sherwood, he plans to enter the workforce.
Ethan Sprankle
Son of Wade and Lori Sprankle, he plans to pursue a career as a fireman in Maryland.
Allison Stepp
Daughter of David and Melissa Stepp, she plans to attend college.
Taro Tanaka
Son of Riki Tanaka and Bonna Johns, he plans to attend Penn State University for bio-behavioral health.
Victor Weimer
Won of Mary Schultz, he plans to enter the workforce.
Hunter Whitney
Son of Tim and Leslie Whitney and Paula Whitney, he plans to major in exercise science/pre-physical therapy at Slippery Rock University, join ROTC and become a physical therapist.
Sierra Wiley
Daughter of Anthony and Sarna Wiley, she plans to attend Clarion University majoring in early childhood education.
Danielle Witham
Daughter of Sidonia and Dennis Vanocker, she plans to enter the workforce.
Morgan Witherell
Daughter of Dan Witherell and Suzie Witherell, she plans to attend Duquesne for pharmacy.
Justin Young
Son of Mark and Sonia Young, he plans to get a job and make money.
