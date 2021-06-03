Gracie Archer

Daughter of Douglas and Valerie Archer, she plans to attend Kent State University for zoology.

Trey Ayers

Son of Pete and Tina Ayers, he plans to attend Pitt-Bradford and study health and physical education.

Isaak Baumgarner

Son of Rick Baumgarner and Krista Baumgarner, his future plans are undecided.

Kaleb Beil

Son of Melvin and Tamara Fuller, he plans to enlist in the Marines.

Drew Benson

Son of Trisha Caden and Josh Carlson, he plans to attend Slippery Rock University for a major in exercise science and doctorate of physical therapy.

Kira Bonawitz

Daughter of Steve and Jami Bonawitz, she plans to enter the workforce.

Harley Boughner

Son of Teia and Jamie VanHorn, he plans to enter the workforce.

Luke Butler

Son of Ms. Shirley Butler-Takosky. His future plans are to attend trade school for mechanics. Also plans to farm.

Isaiah Caden

Son of John Caden and Rebecca Caden and Janell Caden and Dana Baker, he plans to work in the construction field.

Nicholas Carinci

Son of Matthew and Jacki Carcini, he plans to enter the field of police/law enforcement.

Mallory Causer

Daughter of Martin Causer and Melissa Causer, she plans to attend Penn State Behrend for pre-medicine.

Kaci Chappell

Daughter of Jim Chappell and Amy Chappell, she plans to attend Gannon University for a bachelor’s in nursing.

Bryce Coleman

Son of Chris and Karen Coleman, he plans to work in the field of heavy equipment.

Evan Critchfield

Son of Kasey and Kristen Pelchy, he plans to enter the workforce.

Shannon Curfman

Daughter of Richard Curfman and Shirley Hunt, she plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania majoring in nursing.

Sydney Davenport

Daughter of Scott and Pam Davenport, she plans to enter the National Guard, then become an assistant veterinary technician.

Ethan Debockler

Son of Nathan and Tara Debockler, he plans to enlist in the Army National Guard military police, attend college for criminal justice and become a state trooper.

Dalton Distrola

Son of David and Denise Distrola, he plans to enlist in the military.

Morgan Dowell

Daughter of Mitch and Patti Dowell, her future plans are undecided.

Dylan Edminster

Son of Chuck and Jen Edminster and Anna Hemphill and Richard Hemphill.

His future plans are to get any job that he can.

Alexander J. Evens

Some of Mr. Jeffrey Evens and Katrina Evens. His future plans are to join to work force.

Jade Evens

Daughter of Jamie and Denise Evens, she plans to attend the University to North Florida with a major in health and exercise science to become a physical therapist.

Jasmine Freer

Daughter of Jason Freer and Jennifer Freer, she plans to attend Clarion University to major in middle level education: mathematics.

Scott Fuller

Son of Tim and Wendy Fuller, he plans to become a U.S. Army combat medic.

Bree Garzel

Daughter of Randy and Daphne Garzel, she plans to attend Mount Aloysius majoring in psychology/forensic criminal investigation.

Destiny Grabowski

Daughter of Earl Grabowski and Stephanie Nelson and Stephanie Grabowski, she plans to travel and possibly enlist in the Navy.

Dominic Gurrero

Son of Leslie Gurrero and Richard Green, he plans to work for a year and then go to college.

Lillian Jones

Plans to become an EMT and travel the world.

Derek Kallenborn

Son of Michael Kallenborn and Trisha Kallenborn, he plans to attend Penn Tech College for autobody collision repair.

Allie Kio

Daughter of Nikki Tucker and Ed Weimer, she plans to become a CNA.

Zoe Kio

Daughter of Ed Weimer and Nikki Tucker, she plans to become a massage therapist and take online classes.

Mattison J. Maben

Daughter of Richard Maben and Becky Maben and John Post, she plans to enter the workforce and publish books.

Madison Mahon

Daughter of Dan Mahon and Jen Mahon, she plans to continue online nursing classes.

Abbye McKeirnan

Daughter of Justin McKeirnan and Mr. and Mrs. Leon Sherwood, she plans to become a CAN and work toward her RN.

Sage Mitchell

Daughter of Jodi and Paul Mitchell Jr., her future plans are undecided.

Carter Moses

Son of Shad and Jennifer Moses, he plans to work for C. Moses excavating.

Haylee Pearsall

Daughter of Mark and Jamie Bowers, her future plans are undecided.

Richard M. Phillips

Son of Bret and Valerie Phillips, he enlisted in the Army and plans to attend IUP for criminology and computer tech.

Dylan Poorman

Son of Bobbi Jo and Chris Poorman, his future plans are undecided.

Blake Price

Son of Richard and Tiffany Price, he plans to enlist in the Air Force.

Owen Roboski

Son of Michael and Susan Roboski, he plans to enter the workforce.

Caden Roys

Son of Dan Roys and Lori Roys, he plans to attend Mansfield University for secondary math education.

Marah Rush

Daughter of Wayne and Gwendoline Rush, she plans to attend Gannon University for a Bachelor of Science in nursing and continue her education for a doctorate in nurse anesthesia.

Ayden Russell

Son of Kathryn Russell, he plans to attend Temple University for a degree in computer science.

Emma J. Sewell

Daughter of Kelly and Harold Graves, she plans to take classes to become a CNA.

Tyler Sherwood

Son of Nicole Taggart and Leon Sherwood, he plans to enter the workforce.

Ethan Sprankle

Son of Wade and Lori Sprankle, he plans to pursue a career as a fireman in Maryland.

Allison Stepp

Daughter of David and Melissa Stepp, she plans to attend college.

Taro Tanaka

Son of Riki Tanaka and Bonna Johns, he plans to attend Penn State University for bio-behavioral health.

Victor Weimer

Won of Mary Schultz, he plans to enter the workforce.

Hunter Whitney

Son of Tim and Leslie Whitney and Paula Whitney, he plans to major in exercise science/pre-physical therapy at Slippery Rock University, join ROTC and become a physical therapist.

Sierra Wiley

Daughter of Anthony and Sarna Wiley, she plans to attend Clarion University majoring in early childhood education.

Danielle Witham

Daughter of Sidonia and Dennis Vanocker, she plans to enter the workforce.

Morgan Witherell

Daughter of Dan Witherell and Suzie Witherell, she plans to attend Duquesne for pharmacy.

Justin Young

Son of Mark and Sonia Young, he plans to get a job and make money.

