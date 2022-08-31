Jamestown Community College will be holding a cornhole tournament for two-player teams on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon-6 p.m. on the Olean, N.Y. campus.
The tournament is open to the public as well as the college community. The tournament is sponsored by Intandem, an Olean-based nonprofit that serves adults with disabilities. Proceeds will benefit the Intandem community playground.
The tournament will feature, food beer, raffles, mini-golf and live music.
The winning team will receive a $1,000 cash prize. The cost is $40 per team to enter.
For more information call 716-375-4747 or email tlandries@intandem.org.