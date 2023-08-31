A $35,000 Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program contribution from Coterra will cover fees for 29 Pennsylvania high schools and career and technology centers participating in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s dual enrollment program in 2023-24, including Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center.
The Penn College Foundation is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization under EITC, which is administered by the state Department of Community & Economic Development.
Penn College Dual Enrollment enables academically qualified high school and career and technology center students to take tuition-free courses for college credit.
The college worked with nearly 60 partners across Pennsylvania in 2021-22, allowing approximately 1,500 students to earn more than 5,800 Penn College credits.
“This contribution from Coterra provides significant support to Penn College Dual Enrollment and our program partners,” said President Michael J. Reed. “Earning college credit for courses taken in high schools and career and technology centers gives students a head start on their higher-education experience while allowing them and their families to save money.
The dual enrollment option shortens the path toward earning a college degree and, ultimately, to securing sustainable employment.”
“At Coterra, we believe in the transformative power of education, especially when it comes to career and technical fields,” said George Stark, director of external affairs. “Partnering with Pennsylvania College of Technology underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in career education across the state. Penn College’s leadership in postsecondary career and technical education is equipping graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to address the demands of today’s workforce.
We are proud to stand alongside them in shaping a brighter future for both students and the commonwealth.”
For more about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissons@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.