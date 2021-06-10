Fifty-nine Coudersport High School seniors accepted their diplomas last Saturday, June 5.
Students heard essays under the theme "Crossroads" from fellow classmates Guy Dunn, Sarah Chambers and Dalton Keglovits, followed by remarks and presentation of awards from Principal Stephen Mongillo. Also presenting awards were The Honorable Judge Stephen Minor on behalf of the Coudersport Rotary Club, Casey VanWhy and Sarash Batson for the Coudersport Area Education Association, and Erin Ryan with the Patrick W. Ryan Creative Writing and English Scholarship.
Russel Streich, president of the Board of Education, presented diplomas assisted by Mongillo and Superintendent Drew Kyle.