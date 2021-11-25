Dan Eskesen, principal, has announced that the following students in grades 7-12 have been named to the Honor Roll for the first nine weeks at Coudersport Area Junior/Senior High School.
Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 95% or above, those on the Honor Roll have averaged 90% and above.
Distinguished Honor Roll
7th grade: Josephine Chang, Aurora Davis, Molly Davis, Bryce Manns, Lili Martin, Averie Rimel, Elayna Stimaker, Maggie Tubbs, Audrey Wright
8th grade: Kya Abel, Preston Ayers, Dawson Bailey, Mason Bock, Ronan Bray, Ysabel Brown, Joanna Chen, Aliyah DiPilato, Owen Gill, Autumn Haggard, Kevin Keifer, Gavin Kellert, Colton Long, Briar Miller, Mitchell Taylor, Sophia Taylor, Wynter Turek, Drew VanWhy, Ty Woodard-Furman
9th grade: Gage Bellinger, Claire Daisley, Cal Dunn, Laura Dunn, Olivia Fink, Cameron Gentzyel, McCauly Gentzyel, Seth Moore, Isabella Ostroski, Emilee Ruter, John Wright
10th grade: Gavyn Ayers, Samuel Ayers, Stella Bray, Danika DeCarlo, Brooke Dunlavey, Noah Gabreski, Savannah Gill, Savannah Myers, Sierra Myers, Amelia Ott, Lorenzo Salamone, Avrey Taylor, Brooke Tubbs, Holden Turek, Brooke Wonderly
11th grade: Sawyer Batterson, Tyler Boyd, Emma Chambers, Andy Chen, James Culvey II, Wyatt Daisley, Brielle Frair, Lilah Husson, Leah Larsen, Lilianna Larsen, Alishia Monroe, Garett Morgan, Cheyne Pitcher, Isabel Porterfield, Lauren Ross, Emma Saulter, Isabella Scarfino, Ava Wahlers, Tyler Watson
12th grade: Seth Batterson, Aubree Burrous-Manns, Elli Chew, Evan Cowburn, Stella Fink, Elizabeth Frame, Makenzie Gentzyel, Cloe Hammond, Garrett Kellert, Taylor Lent, Brenna Miller, Morgan Rapp, Scott Robinson II, Ethan Ross, Logan Ruter, Mason Tarabori, Vanessa VanWhy, Leighann Watson
Honor Roll
7th grade: Alexander Avilez, Daniel Brown, Alexander Duell, Madyson Giebel, Devin Kiser, Jesse Minor, Lucas Popchak, Sonyea Sallade, Nina Sillick, Jayden Widmeier, Gabriel Wilhelm, Caleb Wonderly
8th grade: Tiana Brown, Mhyla Chilson, Mirionna Cornish, Cristian Cruz, Terra Dozier, Liam Hunt, Oliver Liller, Ashlyn McNamara, Parker Sherry, Lucas Snay, Savannah Turner
9th grade: Emilee Atherholt, Ciarra Davis, Hunter Giebel, Arianna Heimel, Haylee James, Jackson Moss, Ethan Ott, Macie Popchak, Mason Roessner, Alexis Sanderson, Kylie Waters, Thaylan Wilson
10th grade: Brenna Bailey, Brooke Batson, Micah Batson, Victoria Bock, Viggo Brown, Levi Burrous, Madison Dubots-Angood, Alissa Dunn, Kaylea Empson, Dylan Howard, Gavin McNamara, Hallie Rigas, Zoie Sallade, Kevin Sherry, Autumn Wheeler
11th grade: Camden Bailey, Xander Brown, Kyle Dunn, Acacia Greenman, Mckenzie Hurd, Brett Moss, Corben Sallade
12th grade: Jacob Cracknell, Nicholas Fry, Christian Furman, Dylan Kelly, Derek Stevens, Sage Strotman, Aubri Thompson, Jersey Wlasniewski