A Potter County organization was recognized with a 2021 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards from the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship (PA Wilds Center) and will be honored at an upcoming virtual ceremony.
Paul Lilja and the Black Forest Conservation Association of Coudersport received the Inspiring Youth Award for organizing a Junior Conservation School for more than 40 years. This week-long summer camp gets students involved in a wide array of outdoor skills classes and conservation lessons throughout the region.
The week consists of field trips to locations across the region to learn about conservation issues and conservation careers. One location is Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Bennett Branch Forest where they learn about acid mine discharge and its treatment.
Receiving an award for Best Brand Ambassador was Dave Conklin of The Wilds Sonshine Factory in Kane. The factory tied the patent for their innovative distilled product to the PA Wilds brand and through a licensing contract will be giving a portion of every bottle sold to support the PA Wilds Center’s nonprofit mission in the landscape. A true PA Wilds ambassador, Conklin has spoken about the importance of the PA Wilds on the radio and TV, to elected officials, to other business people and on stage at Public Officials Day.
Receiving the Great Design Award was Mickayla Poland of St. Marys, a graphic designer at PA Made LLC. She is known for her love for Pennsylvania, Elk County and the PA Wilds because her business is all about supporting and showcasing subjects from the Commonwealth.
Other winners included: Artisan of the Year Award: Bill Crowell – Lock Haven, Clinton County; Business of the Year Award: Wolfe’s General Store – Slate Run, Lycoming County; Conservation Stewardship Award: Don Schmidt – DuBois, Clearfield County; Event of the Year Award: LH JAMS Festival – Lock Haven, Clinton County; Great Places Award: Trails at Jakes Rocks – Warren County; and Outstanding Leader: Julie Brennan – Clinton County.
The awards are typically distributed during the PA Wilds Center’s Annual Dinner. However, this year’s in-person dinner, originally planned for Nov. 4, has been cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 risks and concerns. Instead, this year’s Champion Awards will be distributed to winners in small groups and celebrated online to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19. Videos and photos will be shared on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, @thepawilds.
“Each year, our organization recognizes outstanding individuals, organizations, programs, communities and places that exemplify the great work being done across the region to develop nature tourism and the outdoor recreation economy in a way that creates jobs, diversifies local economies, inspires stewardship and improves quality of life. This year will be no different in that regard,” said Ta Enos, Founder and CEO of the PA Wilds Center. “We are so incredibly excited to honor the recipients of these nine awards. The artists, entrepreneurs and volunteers involved in these pursuits have shown pride in our region and commitment to our natural assets and communities. They have also been both resilient and resourceful in the face of the pandemic, traits that are uplifted in our very own brand principles. We hope that the new format for celebrating their achievements will allow even more people to join in the process this year!”
For more information on the PA Wilds Center, visit www.PAWildsCenter.org. To learn more about the WCO, visit www.WildsCoPA.org. Explore the PA Wilds at www.pawilds.com.