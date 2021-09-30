Coudersport Rotary Club members, past Rotarians, family members, borough representatives and Adelphia representatives met on Monday, Sept. 20, at the CARP Park pavilion and held a picnic to celebrate the 25th year anniversary of the installation of the playground at CARP Park.
The picnic was held to honor the Rotarians and Adelphia members who had put so much time and effort into providing this playground to the community and to thank the Borough employees for 25 years of maintenance.
Attendees recreated a photo published in the June 12, 1996, issue of the Potter-Leader Enterprise to celebrate the occasion.