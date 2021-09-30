The Coudersport Borough Water Department will conduct its fall flushing beginning Monday, Oct. 18, until complete. Flushing will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.
The procedure may cause discoloration of the water supply; check your water before using it. If your water is discolored, let the cold water run until it clears. Do not run the hot water as this may put sediment into your hot water tank.
The borough thanks customers for their patience and apologizes for the inconvenience caused by flushing.