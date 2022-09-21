Leading the pack of talented performers at the Coudersport Arboretum on Saturday, Sept. 10 was singer/guitarist Daniel Butler. In the late afternoon sun beneath a wide-leafed canopy, the crowd was treated to a brilliant show as Butler delivered soulful renditions of rock and country classics with a few gospel tunes in the mix.
An adept guitar player with an easy going style, Butler’s tender yet strong voice captured sincerity of the original artists as he swung seamlessly from one genre and era to the next. Starting with the hymn “Amazing Grace,” a duet he sang with his mother, Shelley, Butler shifted into a variety of hits including those from Neil Young and Lynrd Skynrd.
With a nod to his months-old daughter in the crowd, Butler dedicated, “Thank You,” from Led Zeppelin to her, a song that he said he’s sung to her since before she was born.
Next, Steve Sevinsky and son, Chris, invited attendees front and center to sing their favorites for a couple hours of karaoke. In addition to solo performances, father and son, grandfather and granddaughter, some siblings, cousins, a daughter and mother and friends took turns on stage to lead the crowd through a wide range of popular songs evoking smiles and some tears.
Classics and modern music as the singers mixed it up with hits including from Loverboy, “Everybody’s Working For The Weekend,” Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson’s, “Gulf Coast Highway,” Elvis’s “Stuck On You,” a teenage girl singing the sassy song from Jeannie C. Riley, “Harper Valley PTA,” to “Never Enough” (Loren Allred, The Greatest Showman), Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turnin’),” “Mama, He’s Crazy,” (The Judds), and a couple teens that brought the crowd to giggles along with them asking, “Man or Muppet” (Jason Segel, The Muppet Movie).
Coudersport Arboretum Association members thanks everyone who helped to make the 2022 Music In The Park season and events such memorable occasions. Without the support of patrons and sponsors, these free community concerts and presentations would not be possible.
To learn how to become a member of the Coudersport Arboretum Association, purchase a commemoration at the Arboretum or to stay current with upcoming events, join the group’s page, write to Coudersport Arboretum Association, 201 S. West Street, Coudersport, PA 16915 or email coudersportarboretum@gmail.com.