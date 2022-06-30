The public is invited to attend a Senior Expo at the Coudersport Arboretum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18. The rain date is Tuesday, July 19.
More than 20 vendor tables will be located throughout the garden, along the Honor Walk and Veteran’s Honor Wall. The tables will have services and products that assist older adults. Memorial benches in the garden will provide a place to stop and relax.
Among the vendors confirmed are: Potter County Human Services Area Agency on Aging, senior centers, ombudsman program, AARP, Rep. Martin Causer’s office, Sweden Valley Manor, Volunteers That Care, Fickinger Funeral Home, Olney-Foust Funeral Home & Cremation, Virgil Howard Funeral Home, UPMC Cole senior communities, UPMC Cole Health Plan, Cole Care, Silver Maples/Oswayo Apartments, Age in Place Home Care, Arcadia Home Care, A Way Out, and the COVID-19 Advisory Group. Farm market checks will also be available through the Area Agency on Aging.
UPMC Cole staff will hold a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic during the expo.
Senior citizens who need transportation for the vaccine clinic can call the Potter County Human Services at 814-544-7315 to arrange transportation.
The Potter County COVID-19 Advisory Group, funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, will provide gift cards to anyone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at the event.
Door prizes and refreshments will be available.
The Senior Expo is sponsored by the Coudersport Arboretum Association in collaboration with the Potter County Human Services Area Agency on Aging.