The Gospel Tabernacle in Coudersport is hosting a free Back-to-School Block Party featuring free food, music, games, door prizes and activities.
The church will have a huge blow up slide, as well as bounce houses and games for all ages. This is an event you won’t want to miss.
Bring your family and friends to this free event on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle at 420 US-6, Coudersport.
Call 814-274-7573 with any questions you might have. Pre-register at www.Gtab.events/BlockParty2021.