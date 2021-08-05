The Gospel Tabernacle in Coudersport is hosting a free Back-to-School Block Party featuring free food, music, games, door prizes and activities.
The church will have a huge blow-up slide, as well as bounce houses and games for all ages. This is an event you won’t want to miss.
Bring your family and friends to this free event on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle at 420 US-6, Coudersport.
Call 814-274-7573 with any questions you might have. Pre-register at www.Gtab.events/BlockParty2021.