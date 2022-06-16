Elementary teachers, staff donate for good cause
Pictured, from left to right, are Terri Shaffer; Sarah Fry; Kelly Wieder, president; Kathy Boyd; Linda Knowlton; Sue Valentine, secretary; Judy Durst; Kathy Kinard, vice president; and Sean Reams, principal.

 submitted

On May 17, the Volunteers That Care Cancer Support of Potter County group were presented with a donation from the teachers and staff at Coudersport Elementary School. Their donation will be used to assist Potter County cancer patients obtain gas cards for transportation to and from their scheduled treatments.

