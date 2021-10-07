The 2021 Falling Leaves Outdoor Show organized by Potter County Habitat for Humanity and the Coudersport Chamber of Commerce kicked off last Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2.
The festival at the Courthouse Square featured tons of food, craft and retail vendors, a law enforcement expo, chainsaw carving, a car show and a candlelight vigil Friday evening hosted by A Way Out.
Kids were treated to activities like games, face painting, pumpkin painting, dinosaur displays and a visit with Smoky Bear. Historical displays were on view from the PA Lumber Museum, the Eliot Ness Museum and the Potter County Historical Society debuted its new Adelphia exhibit.
The annual parade Saturday afternoon gathered crowds with participation from Coudersport emergency response teams, the high school homecoming court, band, football and cheerleading teams and local organizations such as the ATV Club, Girl Scouts and the Boys and Girls Club.