Coudersport Public Library is the recipient of a Pilcrow Foundation Children’s Book Project Grant, which will add more than a hundred new children’s books to the Library’s collection this summer.
Headquartered in Oregon, the Pilcrow Foundation provides new, quality, hardcover children’s books to rural libraries with limited operating budgets. Libraries which are awarded the grants provide a $400 local match and receive a total of $1,200 in children’s books for their permanent collections.
According to the Foundation, Coudersport Library’s award was sponsored through a generous donation from an anonymous donor from North Carolina. Teri McDowell, library director, noted that the $400 local match was provided through a donation from Ruth Ann Wilson and Chris Wilson of Coudersport, made in memory of Bruce Wilson and Shane Wilson.
“In determining how we could come up with the funds on a limited budget, I thought of the generous donation that Ruth Ann and Chris had recently made, and asked Ruth Ann if we could dedicate a portion toward the Pilcrow Foundation match,” McDowell remarked. “Ruth Ann immediately agreed, and we’re so thankful to the Wilsons for helping to make this very significant acquisition happen. So many children will benefit from these new books.”
When the boxes arrived, the staff was delighted to learn that, in addition to the initial 70 picture books, fiction and nonfiction titles valued at approximately $1,200, an additional 42 books were included. Twenty-two of those are math and science books valued at $403, provided through a donation from Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado, while 19, donated by Drs. Bill Strawbridge and Meg Wallhagen of California, are related to health and wellness.
Another was donated by Shout Mouse Press, whose mission is “[to] empower those from marginalized backgrounds to tell their own stories in their own voices and, as published authors, to act as leaders and agents of change.”