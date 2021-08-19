The first day of school for Coudersport High School students is Wednesday, Aug. 25. The instructional day will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m.
Homeroom lists
Grade 12 — A-Fl: Mr. Anderson, B119; Fo-N: Mrs. Dunn, B108; O-Z: Mrs. Askins, B107
Grade 11 — A-Di: Mr. Gerhart, B122; Do-M: Mr. Fink, B125; N-Z: Mr. Klepfer, B127
Grade 10 — A-D: Mrs. Stager, A128; E-M: Mrs. Reed, A123; N-Z: Mr. Davis, B131
Grade 9 — A-Co: Mr. Zaun, A217; Cr-Ge: Mr. Easton, A108; Gi-M: Mr. Rendos, A129; N-Z: Mrs. Hoffman, A130
Grade 8 — -Cl: Mr. Robinson, A219; Co-Hag: Mrs. Sherry, A220; Hah-M: Mr. Bailey, A221; N-Z: Ms. Dubots, A212
Grade 7 — A-F: Mrs. Batson, A202; G-Ma: Mr. Marzo, A210; Mc-Ri: Mrs. Barber, A222; Ro-Z: Miss Caldwell, A224
Schedule
The regular day schedule is identical for all students for first, second, third, fourth, seventh, eight and ninth period. During fifth and sixth periods, schedules are different to accommodate lunch periods.
Period 1: 8–8:42 a.m.
Period 2: 8:45–9:25 a.m.
Period 3: 9:28–10:08 a.m.
Period 4: 10:11–10:51 a.m.
1st Lunch: 10:51–11:21 a.m.
Period 5A: 10:54–11:34 a.m.
CTC Lunch: 11:15 a.m.
Period 5B: 11:24 a.m.–12:04 p.m.
2nd Lunch: 11:34 a.m.–12:04 p.m.
Period 6A: 11:37 a.m.–12:17 p.m.
Period 6B: 12:07–12:47 p.m.
3rd Lunch: 12:17–12:47 p.m.
Period 7: 12:50–1:30 p.m.
Period 8: 1:33–2:13 p.m.
Period 9: 2:16–3 p.m.
Orientation
Coudersport High School’s seventh grade and new student orientation will be held on Monday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Students and parents are encouraged to attend to meet the teachers, tour the building and learn high school procedures.