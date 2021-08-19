School Buses

The first day of school for Coudersport High School students is Wednesday, Aug. 25. The instructional day will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m.

Homeroom lists

Grade 12 — A-Fl: Mr. Anderson, B119; Fo-N: Mrs. Dunn, B108; O-Z: Mrs. Askins, B107

Grade 11 — A-Di: Mr. Gerhart, B122; Do-M: Mr. Fink, B125; N-Z: Mr. Klepfer, B127

Grade 10 — A-D: Mrs. Stager, A128; E-M: Mrs. Reed, A123; N-Z: Mr. Davis, B131

Grade 9 — A-Co: Mr. Zaun, A217; Cr-Ge: Mr. Easton, A108; Gi-M: Mr. Rendos, A129; N-Z: Mrs. Hoffman, A130

Grade 8 — -Cl: Mr. Robinson, A219; Co-Hag: Mrs. Sherry, A220; Hah-M: Mr. Bailey, A221; N-Z: Ms. Dubots, A212

Grade 7 — A-F: Mrs. Batson, A202; G-Ma: Mr. Marzo, A210; Mc-Ri: Mrs. Barber, A222; Ro-Z: Miss Caldwell, A224

Schedule

The regular day schedule is identical for all students for first, second, third, fourth, seventh, eight and ninth period. During fifth and sixth periods, schedules are different to accommodate lunch periods.

Period 1: 8–8:42 a.m.

Period 2: 8:45–9:25 a.m.

Period 3: 9:28–10:08 a.m.

Period 4: 10:11–10:51 a.m.

1st Lunch: 10:51–11:21 a.m.

Period 5A: 10:54–11:34 a.m.

CTC Lunch: 11:15 a.m.

Period 5B: 11:24 a.m.–12:04 p.m.

2nd Lunch: 11:34 a.m.–12:04 p.m.

Period 6A: 11:37 a.m.–12:17 p.m.

Period 6B: 12:07–12:47 p.m.

3rd Lunch: 12:17–12:47 p.m.

Period 7: 12:50–1:30 p.m.

Period 8: 1:33–2:13 p.m.

Period 9: 2:16–3 p.m.

Orientation

Coudersport High School’s seventh grade and new student orientation will be held on Monday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Students and parents are encouraged to attend to meet the teachers, tour the building and learn high school procedures.

Tags

Trending Food Videos