The first day of school for Coudersport High School students is Wednesday, Aug. 23. The instructional day will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m.
Homeroom lists
Grade 12 — A-D: B122; E-M: B119; N-Z: B108
Grade 11 — A-Da: B130; De-M: B127; N-Z: B125
Grade 10 — A-C: A129; D-K: A128; L-Z: B123
Grade 9 — A-F: A130; G-P: A108; Q-Z: A109
Grade 8 — A-F: A212; G-Ma: A219; Mc-Z: A220
Grade 7 — A-C: A202; D-K: A210; L-R: A222; S-Z: A224
Miscellaneous — A-Z: A121
Schedule
The regular day schedule is identical for all students for first, second, third, fourth, seventh, eight and ninth period. During fifth and sixth periods, schedules are different to accommodate lunch periods.
Period 1: 8–8:43 a.m.
Period 2: 8:46–9:26 a.m.
Period 3: 9:29–10:09 a.m.
Period 4: 10:12–10:52 a.m.
1st Lunch: 10:54–11:25 a.m.
Period 5A: 10:55–11:35 a.m.
CTC Lunch: 11:05 a.m.
Period 5B: 11:28 a.m.–12:08 p.m.
2nd Lunch: 11:37 a.m.–12:08 p.m.
Period 6A: 11:38 a.m.–12:18 p.m.
Period 6B: 12:11–12:51 p.m.
3rd Lunch: 12:21–12:51 p.m.
Falcon: 12:54-1:34
Period 7: 1:37–2:17 p.m.
Period 9: 2:20–3 p.m.
Orientation
Coudersport High School’s seventh grade and new student orientation will be held on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Students and parents are encouraged to attend for an overview of policies, introduction of faculty and administration, athletic/extra-curricular eligibility information, cafeteria procedures, building tour as well as a Q&A session.