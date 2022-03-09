Coudersport Elementary School at 802 Vine Street will hold Kindergarten Registration for all new incoming kindergarten students, on Tuesday, March 15.
Parents should phone the elementary school at 814-260-4033 or 814-260-4043 to schedule a registration appointment and to sign your child up for kindergarten in the fall. Registration packets will be sent home for completion prior to the in-person event on March 15.
Incoming students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to be age-eligible for kindergarten in the fall. The child must live in the Coudersport Area School District.
When returning your packet on March 15, plan to bring:
- Legal proof of birth such as a birth certificate, birth record or passport. The original document is needed.
- Immunization records
- Custody papers, if applicable
- Your completed registration packet
- Proof of residency – utility bill with the parent’s physical address and legal name, lease agreement, purchase agreement, etc.
Plan to drop your registration paperwork off at the elementary school during your child’s scheduled Kindergarten Registration time. Bring your original documents to be photocopied, and they will be returned to you while you are here. If you send completed registration papers in with another child, do not send original documents with him or her.