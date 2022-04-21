The Coudersport Borough Water Department will begin its spring flushing on Monday, April 25, until complete.
Flushing will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.
Unfortunately, this necessary procedure may cause discoloration of the water supply, so check your water before using. If your water is discolored, let the cold water run for awhile until it clears up. Do not run the hot water as this may put sediment into your hot water tank.
Thank you to all customers for their patience and Coudersport borough apologizes for any inconvenience this flushing may cause.