Today

Windy with rain likely. High 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.