Emergency crews rescued a dog stuck on a ledge in Coudersport last Saturday, Oct. 30.
Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call at around 9:30 a.m. for a small dog stuck on a ledge in the channel near 2 South Main St., Coudersport, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The post says Captain 48 Dana Stevens was first on scene and separated responders into three groups — three people for the rescue, three for a safety team and a third team stationed down river.
One firefighter was lowered into the channel and was able to slip a rope over the dog’s head, pick it up and place it back over the edge of the channel to safety. However, upon returning back to the ledge, the firefighter reportedly slipped and fell into the channel.
“Safety teams were able to pull him up as he was tied off and wearing a PFD [personal flotation device],” said the Facebook post. “Medical assistance was provided on scene to the firefighter.”
The dog was turned over to Coudersport borough police, which took it to a veterinarian.
According to a post shared to the Potter-Tioga County Fire Wire Facebook page, the dog was wet, cold and had bloody paws. The extent of its injuries or current condition is unknown. The post says the dog’s owner was known and was being located at the time of the rescue.