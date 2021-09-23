The Annual Falling Leaves Outdoor show will be held on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Courthouse Square in Coudersport. This years event will feature many new attractions and vendors. There will be a parade on Saturday afternoon, featuring floats, bands antique cars, ATV, UTV and many others.

For vendor applications or parade forms contact Carol Jackson at buckandcarol85@yahoo.com or call 814-274-0219. More information is available on Facebook.

This year’s event will be sponsored by Habitat for Humanity and Coudersport Chamber of Commerce.

Schedule of events

Friday, Oct. 1

  • All day — Variety
  • of food vendors, Potter County Farmers Market with variety of specialty items-corner of 2nd Street, Eliot Ness Museum open (times to be announced), law enforcement expo, Chainsaw carving
  • 7-9 a.m. — Vendor registration and set up
  • 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Potter County Historical Society open featuring new Adelphia Exhibit
  • Noon-5 p.m. — PA Lumber Museum
  • 1-7 p.m. — Face painting
  • 6 p.m. — Candlelight vigil by A Way Out

Saturday, Oct. 2

  • 7-9 a.m. — Vendor
  • registration and set up
  • All day — Variety of food vendors, Eliot Ness Museum open house at corner of Main & 2nd streets, law enforcement expo
  • Random times — Dinosaurs, chainsaw carving
  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Car show, Gunzburger parking lot
  • 10 a.m.- 5p.m. — Face painting
  • 10 a.m.-5p.m. — Children’s games, pumpkin painting
  • 2-3 p.m. — Smoky Bear
  • 2 p.m. — Parade lineup on Allegany Ave
  • 3 p.m. — Parade from Allegany Ave to 3rd Street
  • 4 p.m. — Parade winners announced

