The Annual Falling Leaves Outdoor show will be held on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Courthouse Square in Coudersport. This years event will feature many new attractions and vendors. There will be a parade on Saturday afternoon, featuring floats, bands antique cars, ATV, UTV and many others.
For vendor applications or parade forms contact Carol Jackson at buckandcarol85@yahoo.com or call 814-274-0219. More information is available on Facebook.
This year’s event will be sponsored by Habitat for Humanity and Coudersport Chamber of Commerce.
Schedule of events
Friday, Oct. 1
- All day — Variety
- of food vendors, Potter County Farmers Market with variety of specialty items-corner of 2nd Street, Eliot Ness Museum open (times to be announced), law enforcement expo, Chainsaw carving
- 7-9 a.m. — Vendor registration and set up
- 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Potter County Historical Society open featuring new Adelphia Exhibit
- Noon-5 p.m. — PA Lumber Museum
- 1-7 p.m. — Face painting
- 6 p.m. — Candlelight vigil by A Way Out
Saturday, Oct. 2
- 7-9 a.m. — Vendor
- registration and set up
- All day — Variety of food vendors, Eliot Ness Museum open house at corner of Main & 2nd streets, law enforcement expo
- Random times — Dinosaurs, chainsaw carving
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Car show, Gunzburger parking lot
- 10 a.m.- 5p.m. — Face painting
- 10 a.m.-5p.m. — Children’s games, pumpkin painting
- 2-3 p.m. — Smoky Bear
- 2 p.m. — Parade lineup on Allegany Ave
- 3 p.m. — Parade from Allegany Ave to 3rd Street
- 4 p.m. — Parade winners announced