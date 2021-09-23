Today

Light rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.